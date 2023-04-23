Mumbai witnesses 44% increase in car registrations on Akshaya Tritiya

An increase of 35 percent for overall vehicle registrations during the festival was witnessed, while the registrations for two-wheelers was 8 percent higher, a report by the Times of India said.

A surge in new car registrations was recorded in Mumbai over the past few days for special deliveries during the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya compared to registrations on the auspicious occasion last year.

An increase of 35 percent for overall vehicle registrations during the festival was witnessed, while the registrations for two-wheelers was 8 percent higher, a report by the Times of India said.

The Tardeo (island city) RTO witnessed the most registrations with 190 cars followed by the Andheri RTO which recorded 189 new registrations on the auspicious occasion. Bike registrations were maximum at Borivli RTO with 277 two-wheelers, the news website said, citing sources working at the RTO.

Showrooms in Mumbai received deliveries of 726 cars and 1,030 bikes on April 22 on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

Festive demand for automobiles seems to have broken a brief lull in sales and registration according to industry experts.

"The festival season has brought back sales and we hope this is likely to continue through this financial year," a car dealer said.

New bookings came in for various electric vehicles although the statistics for the same were not available for the festival period.

The purchases of new automobiles in Mumbai usually peak

during four days of the year - Gudi Padwa, Akshaya Tritiya, Dussehra and Diwali as these days are considered auspicious for starting new ventures or making new purchases.