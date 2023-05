1/8 MG Motor India has finally unveiled the Comet for India. All set for a launch on April 26, the MG Comet will be India’s smallest four-wheeler EV. The two-door hatchback will create its own segment, but will go up against some pretty stiff competition considering the price we are expecting it to retail at. (Source: MG Motor)

2/8 Starting off with design, the Comet features a boxy silhouette with straight lines and sharp corners all along the sides. This is complemented, however, with very futuristic styling elements. (Source: MG Motor)

3/8 The front, for example, features a full width LED strip that protrudes from the car. Below that is the charging port where an internal combustion engine (ICE) car would have had a grille, and further down is the main headlamp set-up comprising split lighting elements. The same kind of set-up exists at the back with the protruding LED strip and tail lamp units. The difference is in the curves. In terms of dimensions, the Comet measures 2,974 mm in length, 1,505 mm in width, 1,631 mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2,010 mm. This makes it shorter and narrower than most other cars in the market, especially its closest rival, the Tiago EV. At the Comet showcase, MG previewed some quirky paint options, but whether that makes it to the launch, too, we will have to wait and see. (Source: MG Motor)

4/8 Moving on to the powertrain, MG has fitted the Comet with a 17.3 kWh Li-ion battery pack. This, the company says, is capable of a range of up to 230 km on a single charge. There is no information on whether the car will get fast-charging capabilities or no, yet, so on a standard 3.3 kW electric line, the car will take up to 7 hours to charge. Additionally, MG has said that you could connect the car to any 16-amp socket. (Source: MG Motor)

5/8 Now, the Comet, may be small, but MG has made sure to give it an explosive features’ list. To start off, it will be the only mass market car to feature a dual infotainment set-up. This will comprise two 10.25-inch screens: one for the driver’s display, and another for the touchscreen infotainment system. (Source: MG Motor)

6/8 Another unique feature on the Comet seems to be the steering wheel which comes with two spokes and audio controls that seem to be inspired by MP3 players. The interior itself seems to be minimally designed with white and grey two-tone set-up. The rear seats can be folded and even split to make room for extra luggage and the space savings are there thanks to the skateboard platforms that the EV uses. (Source: MG Motor)

7/8 The Comet also gets a host of other features, such as connected car tech, electric parking, hill-start assist, electric parking brake, voice commands, keyless entry and go, and various drive modes. (Source: MG Motor)