Hero MotoCorp expands US ops, to now sell motorcycles in Costa Rica

Hero MotoCorp also stated that it plans to have a "distinct product line-up" of five models in the country including sports and off-road motorcycles and scooters

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

In an aggressive move to expand its operations in key US cities, India's largest two-wheeler company, Hero MotoCorp, announced on May 12 that Motosport SA will be its distributor for the sale and service of its motorcycles and scooters in Costa Rica.

According to the statement, Motosport SA will play a key role in the rapid expansion of Hero's network in Costa Rica. The plan to expand Hero MotoCorp's market in Costa Rica will be in phases. The phase-wise expansion plan has begun with the inauguration of the first Exclusive Hero MotoCorp Store in Uruca, an important industrial and commercial area of San José. The store will display 13 motorcycles across segments and have separate spare parts and workshop areas.

Subsequently, two more stores will be opened in Alajuela and Paseo Colon. In the next phase of expansion, four more Hero MotoCorp stores will come up in Heredia, Cartago, Liberia, and Nicoya, and later the network will be spread to all key regions of the country, Hero MotoCorp added.

Furthermore, Hero MotoCorp plans to have a "distinct product line-up" of five models in the country, including sports and off-road motorcycles and scooters. Its motorcycles such as the Hero Xpulse 200 Advance and Hero Hunk 160R will be introduced with refreshed styling. The portfolio will also include Hunk 150, Xpulse 200T, and Dash 125.

Sanjay Bhan, Head – Global Business, Hero MotoCorp, said, “...Motosport is the ideal partner for Hero MotoCorp as we introduce our technologically-advanced and globally benchmarked products and services here. Our immediate focus is to develop a robust and widespread sales, service, and spare parts network across the entire country."

Meanwhile, Luis Perez, General Manager, Motosport SA said, “...we are confident that Hero products will be appreciated by the customers. We are an established company in the Costa Rica market, and our experience and expertise in the market will enable growing the business. The first objective is to enhance our presence, increase recall amongst the customers, and popularize the priority products."

Established in 2002, Motosport SA has been in the business for more than two decades, with a sales, service, and parts network spanning across entire America. Through this collaboration, the US-based company will also run promotional offers and financing schemes for customers.

"Hero MotoCorp and Motorsport SA are confident that the new design and technology are very relevant to the market. With the accessible price points of the motorcycles and their world-class technology and features, brand Hero will soon carve out a significant share in the Costa Rica market," the two-wheeler giant added.

Meanwhile, shares of Hero MotoCorp on May 12 closed 0.75 percent higher at Rs 2,604 apiece on BSE.