BMW Group India to hike prices on cars by up to 2% from January 4

BMW Group India has announced to revise the prices of all its cars from January 4, 2021. The new pricing will be up to 2 percent higher across the BMW portfolio and will be applicable to both BMW and Mini Models.

"In an unprecedented year, BMW Group India has been focused on providing best-in-class products and unparalleled services to its esteemed clientele. From 4 January 2021, BMW Group India will introduce the new pricing for BMW and MINI portfolio, increasing the prices marginally by up to 2% to offset the increasing input costs," LiveMint quoted BMW Group India president Vikram Pawah as saying.

"This will ensure that customer satisfaction, dealer profitability and sustainable growth, which are fundamentals of a successful business, remain strong. BMW Group India will continue to set uncompromising standards in the luxury auto industry and create customer delight," he further added.

Among the locally produced cars in India include, BMW 3 Series, BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo, BMW 5 Series, BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo, BMW 7 Series, BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, Mini Countryman, BMW X1, BMW X3, BMW X4, BMW X5, and BMW X7.

Apart from this, cars like BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe, BMW X6, BMW Z4, BMW M2 Competition, BMW M5 Competition, BMW M8 Coupe, BMW X3 M and BMW X5 M will also see a hike. Even prices of MINI 3-door, MINI 5-door, MINI Convertible, MINI Clubman and MINI John Cooper Works Hatch are bound to see a price rise.

Previously, firms like MG Motor, Renault India, Ford India, Maruti Suzuki India and Mahindra and Mahindra were stated to raise the prices of their vehicles from next year. Motorcycle manufacturer Hero MotoCorp had announced to hike the prices of its vehicles by up to Rs 1,500 from January 1, 2021 and cited rising input costs as reason.