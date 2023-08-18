Audi India launches Audi Q8 e-tron and Q8 Sportback e-tron, bolsters e-tron range

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India with the Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron

German luxury car manufacturer, Audi, on August 18 launched the new Audi Q8 e-tron in India – just a few months after its global launch.

The Audi Q8 50 e-tron, Audi Q8 55 e-tron, Audi Q8 Sportback 50 e-tron and Audi Q8 Sportback 55 e-tron have enhanced driving characteristics.

The Audi Q8 55 e-tron and Audi Q8 Sportback 55 e-tron boast an industry-best driving range of up to 600 km on a single charge with a 114kW battery, according to a company press release.

The Audi Q8 50 e-tron and Audi Q8 Sportback 50 e-tron offer a driving range of up to 505 km on a single charge.

Audi on August 10 said it has commenced bookings for the Q8 e-tron and Q8 Sportback e-tron.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said, “Today, we take another step forward in our journey of electric mobility and we could not be happier to launch these beautiful electric cars. The larger battery packs not only bring in added range but also enhance the value proposition of the models. The Audi Q8 e-tron is at the heart of our electric mobility strategy and gives us a strong base to build upon as we journey towards electrifying our line-up. With the addition of the new Audi Q8 e-tron and the Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron; we now have the widest EV portfolio in the segment.”

Price Range

Audi Q8 50 e-tron is for Rs 11,370,000, Audi Q8 55 e-tron is priced at Rs 12,610,000. Audi Q8 Sportback 50 e-tron is for Rs 11,820,000 and Audi Q8 Sportback 55 e-tron is priced at Rs 13,060,000.

Efficiency and Charging

The Audi Q8 55 e-tron and Audi Q8 Sportback 55 e-tron offer a range of up to 582 km and 600 km respectively, owing to their extended 114 kWh (best-in-industry) lithium-ion batteries. This makes them ideal for long-distance travel.

·The Audi Q8 50 e-tron and Audi Q8 Sportback 50 e-tron both feature a 95 kWh lithium-ion battery, which enables a range (WLTP certified) of up to 491 km and 505 km, respectively.

Safety

The cars have 8 airbags to protect occupants. Audi pre-sense basic initiates preventive protection measures in the event of emergency braking or handling on the limit.

