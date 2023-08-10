English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Audi India commences bookings for new Q8 e-tron, Q8 Sportback e-tron

    Available in two body types — SUV and Sportback, the model comes with a range of up to 600kms on a single charge.

    PTI
    August 10, 2023 / 05:35 PM IST
    The new Q8 e-tron and Q8 Sportback e-tron can be booked with an initial amount of Rs 5 lakh, Audi India said.

    The new Q8 e-tron and Q8 Sportback e-tron can be booked with an initial amount of Rs 5 lakh, Audi India said.

    German luxury carmaker Audi on Thursday said it has commenced bookings for the new Q8 e-tron and Q8 Sportback e-tron in India.

    The newest addition to the electric range, the Q8 e-tron and Q8 Sportback e-tron feature a new design language, features, increased battery capacity, driving range and improved driving dynamics. Available in two body types — SUV and Sportback, the model comes with a range of up to 600kms on a single charge.

    "We are just a few days away from the launch of the Q8 e-tron and Q8 Sportback e-tron, our newest electric vehicles. These cars were launched globally only a few months ago and we could not be more excited to bring these to India within the same global cycle," Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said in a statement.

    The company is bringing the very best for customers — a new design, increased battery capacity, enhanced range that is best-in-segment and a lot more features, he added. The new Q8 e-tron and Q8 Sportback e-tron can be booked with an initial amount of Rs 5 lakh, Audi India said.

    PTI
    Tags: #Audi
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 05:35 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!