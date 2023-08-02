SAIC Motor and Audi partner to develop premium electric vehicles

Electric vehicles

China's largest automaker SAIC Motor has announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Audi to jointly develop intelligent and electric vehicles.

SAIC Motor will leverage its own technologies to jointly develop new products with Audi under the MoU.

Per the agreement, both companies will leverage their respective advantages and strengths to speed up the German carmaker’s development of new electric vehicles in order to meet the demand of Chinese customers for premium connected EVs.

SAIC Motor launched its innovative development strategy in 2014, with a focus on electrification, intelligent connectivity, and globalisation. It is now a leader in the innovative development of new energy vehicles and intelligent driving vehicles.

Tapping into their respective strengths in innovative technologies, SAIC Motor and Audi will actively expand cooperation to “launch next-generation electric vehicle models quickly and efficiently to enter new market segments”, the companies said in a release.

