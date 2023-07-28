In Pics: A peek at Audi Q6 e-tron ahead of global launch

1/9 Audi is firmly jumping onto the electric bandwagon with the official global debut of its next electric vehicle very soon. The Q6 e-tron, as it will be called, has been in testing for over two years now, and Audi has now given us a glimpse into what looks like an almost production-ready guise of the SUV. (Image: Audi)

2/9 Starting off with the design, the Q6 e-tron takes a similar approach as the Q8 e-tron albeit in slightly milder tones. At the front, you see a similar hexagonal grille as the Q8, complete with the new Audi 2D logo, which will be backlit in the higher trims. The grille is flanked by the split headlamp, with LED DRLs housed in the top sections. (Image: Audi)

3/9 The car is covered in special wraps used by Audi, but the details are a lot more prominent compared to conventional camouflage wraps. The cuts and creases, for example, are proudly on display, telling us that the aggressive design of the Q8 has been toned down to look more friendly. (Image: Audi)

4/9 At the rear, however, the style is much more reminiscent of other Audi cars, complete with a full-width LED tail light bar. Speaking of lights, the Q6 e-tron comes set up with the company’s new lighting technology, allowing for eight lighting signatures customisable by the occupants from the infotainment screen. (Image: Audi)

5/9 The Q6 e-tron will be the first of the Audis to be built on the company’s new Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture, which has been developed in collaboration with Porsche. The new platform is built on an 800-volt system, which allows for a 270W charging speed and a 10-80 percent charge in less than 30 minutes. (Image: Audi)

6/9 Powering the car will be two engine options. The first is a 375-hp dual electric motor setup with power boost capabilities. With this, the motor will be able to churn out 396 hp of maximum power for short periods of time. The bigger powertrain, on the other hand, will be capable of producing 483 hp of maximum power and 510 hp of peak torque. This too will be mated to the power boost tech. Both models will come with a 100-kWh battery pack. (Image: Audi)

7/9 As part of the features, you get the standard load, such as adaptive cruise, lane keep assist, and autonomous emergency brakes, among others. But the highlight has to be the new lighting tech we touched upon earlier. At the front, the DRLs are made up of 61 individual LED tiles, while the back gets 360 individual elements seated on 60 tiles. (Image: Audi)

8/9 The tail lamp clusters also come with a dynamic active light function. With this, the lower portion of the lights displays warning signs such as a red triangle to warn other drivers of hazards. Additionally, these warnings will be autonomous as the obstructions are detected and displayed by either the car itself or Audi’s cloud-based monitoring system. (Image: Audi)