In Pics: A peek at Audi Q6 e-tron ahead of global launch
The Audi Q6 e-tron is a toned-down version of the more aggressive-looking Q8. It will be the first Audi built on the new electric platform and come with Audi’s newest lighting technology.
July 28, 2023 / 05:28 PM IST
Stanford Masters Journalist who writes on automobiles
