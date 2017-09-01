Dangal in focus with strong run in Hong Kong, tops PK & Baahubali in revenues, globally

Moneycontrol News

After a good run in India, Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal is continuing its winning streak at the Hong Kong box office since its release on August 24.

In Hong Kong, the movie held the second position during the first three days with collections of about HKD 668,336 on day one itself across 47 screens all over the country, taking the total collection of the movie in Hong Kong, including previews, on the day of release to HKD 1,255,233 (around Rs 1.03 crore).

The biopic on Phogat sisters had earned Rs 72.68 crore during its opening weekend in China.

The global run for Dangal was over in July after the film was out of theatres, but not before the movie ended with a staggering worldwide collection of Rs 2,000 crore. But now, it is back to the big screen in Hong Kong with the movie moving to spot one on the fourth day with 96.48 percent growth.

Dangal has set new benchmarks in China and India and now it is doing the same in Hong Kong after the movie grossed HKD 5.2 million during its opening weekend in the country, according to Rentrak. Overall, the film has raked in around Rs 6.35 crore in Hong Kong as the film earned HKD 735,402 on Monday, HKD 841,839 on Tuesday and HKD 720,780 on Wednesday.

The film also tops the chart of all time box office revenue of the highest grossing Bollywood movies worldwide. Dangal takes the lead with USD 310 million leaving behind the magnum opus Baahubali: The Conclusion that raked in USD 270 million.

Indian Movies Make a Mark Globally

The reign of Bollywood’s successful films in the overseas market is not restricted to Dangal or Baahubali sequel, but films like PK, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Dhoom 3, and Sultan too, have entertained audiences globally adding crores to their kitty, worldwide.

Taking the third position, Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma-starrer PK earned USD 120 million in the overseas market among the Indian movies released in 2017 so far. Rajkumar Hirani’s captivating story-telling and PK’s amusing concept was well-received in China which helped it get a release across 4,500 screens in the Chinese mainland.

Falling behind PK on the chart, with USD 20 million, is Baahubali: The Beginning — the film that set new benchmarks for the Indian film industry. The film’s success highlights the trend of rising interest in Telugu movies abroad.

As per a FICCI-Frames report, the share of overseas theatricals in the Indian movie business grew by 14 percent from Rs 9.5 billion in 2015 to Rs 10.9 billion last year. And, a major contributor to this increase was the successful running of south Indian movies in theatres abroad. Their share went up by around 10 percent over the previous year to reach 62 percent of the overseas theatricals in 2016.

The US is one of the main markets for Indian films and it contributes 85 percent of the overseas revenue and 5-10 percent of overall box office collections. Increasing profits of Telugu films can be attributed to the large Telugu speaking population in the US in the 35-40 age group.

The foothold of Telugu films in the US market is as strong as Hindi films as a big Telugu movie gets a similar screen count as a Hindi movie — around 300-400 cinemas.

Salman Khan-starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan comes in at rank five with USD 97 million, followed by Dhoom 3 (USD 91 million), Sultan (USD 91 million), Rajnikanth’s Kabali (USD 74 million), Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo (USD 67 million), and Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Chennai Express (USD 66 million).