Market cautious as F&O expiry nears; ITC falls 1%, ONGC gains

11:34

Investors seem to be on edge as the Sensex is up 23.01 points at 26233.69. The Nifty is up 14.45 points or 0.2 percent at 8049.30. About 1404 shares have advanced, 674 shares declined, and 139 shares are unchanged.

ONGC, GAIL, TCS, HDFC and NTPC are top gainers while Adani Ports, ITC,Hero MotoCorp, L&T and Bajaj Auto are losers in the Sensex.

Gold prices rose 0.58 percent toRs 27,383 per 10 grams in futures trade after

speculators widened their bets, taking positive cues from global markets.



Market analysts said rise in the precious metal in global markets, influenced gold prices at futures trade here. Meanwhile, gold climbed as much as 0.67 percent to USD 1,149.30 an ounce in Singapore today.