Market cautious as F&O expiry nears; ITC falls 1%, ONGC gains

ONGC, GAIL, TCS, HDFC and NTPC are top gainers while Adani Ports, ITC,Hero MotoCorp, L&T and Bajaj Auto are losers in the Sensex.
Dec 29, 2016, 11.44 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

11:34
Moneycontrol Bureau

Investors seem to be on edge as the Sensex is up 23.01 points at 26233.69. The Nifty is up 14.45 points or 0.2 percent at 8049.30. About 1404 shares have advanced, 674 shares declined, and 139 shares are unchanged.

ONGC, GAIL, TCS, HDFC and NTPC are top gainers while Adani Ports, ITC,Hero MotoCorp, L&T and Bajaj Auto are losers in the Sensex.

Gold prices rose 0.58 percent toRs 27,383 per 10 grams in futures trade  after
speculators widened their bets, taking positive cues from global markets.
 
Market analysts said rise in the precious metal in global markets, influenced gold prices at futures trade here. Meanwhile, gold climbed as much as 0.67 percent to USD 1,149.30 an ounce in Singapore today.

10:00
The market seems to be cautious ahead of Futures and Options (F&O) expiry today. The Sensex is up 14.17 points at 26224.85 and the Nifty is up 9 points at 8043.85. About 1087 shares have advanced, 561 shares declined, and 90 shares are unchanged.

09:15
HUL, Adani Ports, L&T, Bharti Airtel and HDFC bank are losers while Axis Bank, Lupin, Cipla, M&M and SBI are gainers in the Sensex.

