Buy, sell, hold: 5 stocks to watch out

Dec 29, 2016, 10.39 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Nomura has reduced rating on Adani Ports due to weak free cash flow outlook with target cut to Rs 234 from Rs 258 per share as it sees near-term volume to be impacted from demonetisation.
Concor
Nomura retains buy on long-term Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) promise with target cut to Rs 1386 from Rs 1585 per share as demonetisation may hurt near-term volumes.
Gujarat Pipavav
Nomura maintains reduce on volume concerns. It says near-term volume risks adding to loss of liners. It has cut FY17-19 EPS by 3-7 percent and target unchanged at Rs 110 per share.
Adani Ports
Gujarat Gas
Emkay sells rating on the stock with target at Rs 449 per share as multiple headwinds on the horizon dragging near-term growth. It expects FY17 volume to decline by 16 percent annually to 5.1 mmscmd.
