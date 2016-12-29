Buy, sell, hold: 5 stocks to watch out

Nomura has reduced rating on Adani Ports due to weak free cash flow outlook with target cut to Rs 234 from Rs 258 per share as it sees near-term volume to be impacted from demonetisation.
Dec 29, 2016, 10.39 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy, sell, hold: 5 stocks to watch out

Nomura has reduced rating on Adani Ports due to weak free cash flow outlook with target cut to Rs 234 from Rs 258 per share as it sees near-term volume to be impacted from demonetisation.

Buy, sell, hold: 5 stocks to watch out

Nomura has reduced rating on Adani Ports due to weak free cash flow outlook with target cut to Rs 234 from Rs 258 per share as it sees near-term volume to be impacted from demonetisation.

Moneycontrol Bureau

Here are five stocks that brokerage firms are watching out

Crompton Greaves

Morgan Staley has equal-weight rating on the stock with target at Rs 60 per share as muted order book growth & restructuring uncertainty limit upside. It says current order book renders growth outlook uninspiring while margin volatility adds to earnings risk.

Concor

Nomura retains buy on long-term Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) promise with target cut to Rs 1386 from Rs 1585 per share as demonetisation may hurt near-term volumes.

Gujarat Pipavav

Nomura maintains reduce on volume concerns. It says near-term volume risks adding to loss of liners. It has cut FY17-19 EPS by 3-7 percent and target unchanged at Rs 110 per share.

Adani Ports

Nomura has reduced rating on weak free cash flow outlook with target cut to Rs 234 from Rs 258 per share as it sees near-term volume to be impacted from demonetisation. It says demonetisation-led weak exim trade to hurt volumes till early FY18 and significant capex pipeline likely to keep free cash flow depressed.

Gujarat Gas

Emkay sells rating on the stock with target at Rs 449 per share as multiple headwinds on the horizon dragging near-term growth. It expects FY17 volume to decline by 16 percent annually to 5.1 mmscmd.

Tags  Crompton Greaves Container Corporation of India Gujarat Pipavav Port Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Gujarat Gas

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.