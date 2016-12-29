Buy, sell, hold: 5 stocks to watch out

Here are five stocks that brokerage firms are watching out

Morgan Staley has equal-weight rating on the stock with target at Rs 60 per share as muted order book growth & restructuring uncertainty limit upside. It says current order book renders growth outlook uninspiring while margin volatility adds to earnings risk.

Concor



Nomura retains buy on long-term Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) promise with target cut to Rs 1386 from Rs 1585 per share as demonetisation may hurt near-term volumes.

Gujarat Pipavav



Nomura maintains reduce on volume concerns. It says near-term volume risks adding to loss of liners. It has cut FY17-19 EPS by 3-7 percent and target unchanged at Rs 110 per share.

Adani Ports



Nomura has reduced rating on weak free cash flow outlook with target cut to Rs 234 from Rs 258 per share as it sees near-term volume to be impacted from demonetisation. It says demonetisation-led weak exim trade to hurt volumes till early FY18 and significant capex pipeline likely to keep free cash flow depressed.

Gujarat Gas



Emkay sells rating on the stock with target at Rs 449 per share as multiple headwinds on the horizon dragging near-term growth. It expects FY17 volume to decline by 16 percent annually to 5.1 mmscmd.