Cabinet Reshuffle LIVE: Who will PM pick for Team 2019?

Here's what we know so far, courtesy our trusted sources:

- Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who is also holding the defence portfolio, will likely hold only one of the two after the shuffle. Rising star in the NDA government, Power Minister Piyush Goyal could be elevated and given charge of one of these portfolios.

- BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav also could be inducted into the Cabinet. Rajya Sabha MPs Bhupendra Yadav and Vinay Sahasrabuddhe could be the other new inductees to Modi’s council of ministers.

- There is also speculation that the agriculture and fertilizer ministries might be merged in the new system, while railways, aviation, roads and shipping ministries could be integrated into a single transport ministry. Highways minister Nitin Gadkari could head this integrated transport ministry.

- Suresh Prabhu may be moved to the environment ministry.