Cabinet Reshuffle LIVE: Who will PM pick for Team 2019?

highlights
The swearing-in ceremony for the Council of Ministers is expected to be held at around 10 am at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The list of portfolios that have been allotted will be known later in the day, probably in the afternoon before PM Modi leaves for the BRICS Summit in China.
Welcome to the live coverage of the Cabinet reshuffle scheduled for Sunday morning. In less than 24 hours, we will come to know the full shape of the Union Cabinet following its third major reshuffle during the tenure of the Narendra Modi government.
The swearing-in ceremony for the Council of Ministers is expected to be held at around 10 am at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The list of portfolios that have been allotted will be known later in the day, probably in the afternoon before PM Modi leaves for the BRICS Summit in China.
But the short point being the NDA Cabinet does need a bit of a shake-up. Bench strength was perceived to be the biggest weakness of the ruling party, which rode to power on the popularity of one man -- and it has shown.
With general elections a couple of years away, PM Modi will need as much help as possible: demonetisation and the GST rollout have kept the economy soft recently, banks struggle with a gargantuan NPA burden, private sector investment remains sluggish while a jobs crisis looms.
Having said that, it is by now well known that PM Modi and BJP President Amit Shah like to keep their cards close to the chest. So one should not be surprised in cases of, well, surprise.
Here's what we know so far, courtesy our trusted sources:
- Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who is also holding the defence portfolio, will likely hold only one of the two after the shuffle. Rising star in the NDA government, Power Minister Piyush Goyal could be elevated and given charge of one of these portfolios.
- BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav also could be inducted into the Cabinet. Rajya Sabha MPs Bhupendra Yadav and Vinay Sahasrabuddhe could be the other new inductees to Modi’s council of ministers.
- There is also speculation that the agriculture and fertilizer ministries might be merged in the new system, while railways, aviation, roads and shipping ministries could be integrated into a single transport ministry. Highways minister Nitin Gadkari could head this integrated transport ministry.
- Suresh Prabhu may be moved to the environment ministry.
A cloud of uncertainty, however, hangs over the participation of BJP allies like the JD(U) and Shiv Sena in the reshuffle, even as chances of the AIADMK joining the government appear slim.
Union ministers -- Kalraj Mishra, Bandaru Dattatreya, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Sanjiv Kumar Balyan, Faggan Singh Kulaste and Mahendra Nath Pandey -- had resigned yesterday ahead of the reshuffle.
Uma Bharti, too, had offered to resign but her fate hangs in the balance amid speculation that there may be a few more exits.
So did popular Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu whose stint has seen the transporter roll out several new initiatives and services but which remains blighted by a poor safety record.
The Cabinet reshuffle is important coming as it does less than two years before the Modi government goes to polls in 2019. The PM, known to be an astute strategist, will have to keep in mind several interests: use it reinforce important political alliances and get caste and regional calculations right while picking ministerial candidates having the potential to help move the needle in an economy that faces several headwinds.
Welcome to the live coverage of the Cabinet reshuffle scheduled for Sunday morning. In less than 24 hours, we will come to know the full shape of the Union Cabinet following its third major reshuffle during the tenure of the Narendra Modi government.