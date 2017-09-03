Cabinet Reshuffle: Nine new ministers take oath; four elevated to cabinet rank

Nine new union ministers, including four former top bureaucrats, took oath today, joining the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ministerial in a mega cabinet reshuffle seen as part of a strategy to accelerate reforms and improve governance ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Four ministers—Nirmala Sitharaman (Commerce and Industry), Piyush Goyal (Coal, Power and Renewable Energy), Dharmendra Pradhan (Petroleum and Natural Gas) and Mukhtar Abbas Navi (Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs)—have also been promoted as Cabinet ministers.

All four were ministers of state with independent charge. It was not immediately known whether their portfolios will change along with their promotion. The portfolios of the nine new ministers who took oath today are also expected to be announced shortly.

Former IFS officer and highly decorate diplomat Hardeep Singh Puri, former IAS officer and DDA chief KJ Alphons, fromer union home secretary RK Singh and former Mumbai police chief Satya Pal Singh were among those who were inducted to the Modi’s council of ministers as part of the revamp that has been on the cards for months.

Bihar MP Ashwini Kumar Choubey, MP from Uttar Pradesh Shiv Pratap Shukla, MP from Madhya Pradesh Virendra Kumar, MP from Karnataka Ananthkumar Hegde and MP from Rajasthan Gajendra Singh Shekhawat are the other new ministerial joinees’ in the Modi government.

The cabinet reshuffle has been carried out on the “4P” principle “passion, proficiency, professional and political acumen”, aimed at delivering on Modi’s vision of “New India” by 2022, the 75th anniversary of India’s independence—an idea he had first flagged in March in an address to party workers at the BJP’s headquarters in Delhi.

The promotions of Sitharaman, Pradhan, Goyal and Navi are seen as a reward for their performance across key ministries over the last three years and piloting critical reforms in an uncertain social and economic environment.

Dharmendra Pradhan

Barely months into office, oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan shepherded the deregulation of diesel prices, making these linked to crude. Market-determined diesel prices free of administrative control has helped cut subsidies on petroleum products. This has also helped offset the shocks when global crude prices shoot up. Freeing diesel prices from state-control has been one of the most difficult reforms India’s complex political economy.

Pradhan also successfully oversaw one of Modi's pet schemes—“Give it Up” plan—urging people to forego subsidised cooking gas or LPG voluntarily.

Piyush Goyal

Coal, power and renewable energy minister Piyush Goyal oversaw the coal auction policy to give mining licences to private companies through competitive bidding, replacing the earlier controversial policy of allotting coal blocks based on the recommendations of a bureaucrats’ panel is long overdue.

His role in the Ujwal Discom Assurance Yojana (UDAY) to turn around highly indebted state power distribution companies, has also been hailed by analysts. The scheme has resulted in efficient and healthy power distributors will be able to purchase more power from generators, while keeping consumer’s power bills to the minimum.

Nirmala Sitharaman

As commerce and industry minister Sitharaman oversaw the overhaul of foreign direct investment (FDI) norms for several sectors including defence, food products, aviation and retail, in a plucky drive to push reforms and growth.

The government has lifted overseas investment ceilings for civil aviation, defence, pharmaceuticals, multi-brand food retail and eased so-called restrictive conditions for single brand retail. Sitharaman also piloted the policy to allow upto 100 percent FDI in domestic airlines and new airports, a move that will foreign companies to fully-own Indian domestic carriers and `greenfield’ airports and upto 74 percent in existing airports. In defence, upto 100 percent FDI has now been allowed without the mandatory condition of bringing in “state-of-the-art” technology by the foreign partners.

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi is seen as the BJP’s most prominent Muslim face and a reformer. His elevation comes at a time when the Supreme Court, in a recent landmark ruling, has struck down instant triple talaq as unconstitutional.

Naqvi, the only Muslim face in the union cabinet, has been a visible face in Parliament, defending government policies, as well as demonstrated deft floor management skills in managing relations with the Opposition, particularly when the government was snowed under a barrage of criticism for stoking religious polarisation, incidents of fringe elements accused of lynching people for allegedly transporting cows.