you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Sep 03, 2017 01:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cabinet Reshuffle: Here's the complete list of portfolios allotted by Modi

The Modi government's much-anticipated cabinet reshuffle is now complete

Moneycontrol News

The Modi government has released the list of portfolios allotted to its Council of Ministers after a major reshuffle that had nine new ministers inducted and had four big names elevated to cabinet posts.

Also read: Cabinet Reshuffle LIVE: PM picks his Team for 2019

Here's the list of the portfolios allotted by the Modi government:
1. Shri Raj Nath Singh Minister of Home Affairs.
2. Smt. Sushma Swaraj Minister of External Affairs.
3. Shri Arun Jaitley

Minister of Finance; and

Minister of Corporate Affairs.
4. Shri Nitin Jairam Gadkari

Minister of Road Transport and Highways;

Minister of Shipping; and

Minister of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation.
5. Shri Suresh Prabhu Minister of Commerce and Industry.
6. Shri D.V. Sadananda Gowda Minister of Statistics and Programme Implementation.
7. Sushri Uma Bharati Minister of Drinking Water and Sanitation.
8. Shri Ramvilas Paswan Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.
9. Smt. Maneka Sanjay Gandhi Minister of Women and Child Development.
10. Shri Ananthkumar

Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers; and

Minister of

Parliamentary Affairs.
11. Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad

Minister of Law and Justice; and

Minister of Electronics and Information Technology.
12. Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda Minister of Health and Family Welfare.
13. Shri Ashok Gajapathi Raju Pusapati Minister of Civil Aviation.
14. Shri Anant Geete Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises.
15. Smt. Harsimrat Kaur Badal Minister of Food Processing Industries.
16. Shri Narendra Singh Tomar

Minister of Rural Development;

Minister of Panchayati Raj; and

Minister of Mines.
17. Shri Chaudhary Birender Singh Minister of Steel.
18. Shri Jual Oram Minister of Tribal Affairs.
19. Shri Radha Mohan Singh Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.
20. Shri Thaawar Chand Gehlot Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment.
21. Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani

Minister of Textiles; and

Minister of Information and Broadcasting.
22. Dr. Harsh Vardhan

Minister of Science and Technology;

Minister of Earth Sciences; and

Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.
23. Shri Prakash Javadekar Minister of Human Resource Development.
24. Shri Dharmendra Pradhan

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and

Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.
25. Shri Piyush Goyal

Minister of Railways; and

Minister of Coal.
26. Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman Minister of Defence.
27. Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Minister of Minority Affairs.

MINISTERS OF STATE (INDEPENDENT CHARGE)

 
1. Rao Inderjit Singh

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.
2. Shri Santosh Kumar Gangwar Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Labour and Employment.
3. Shri Shripad Yesso Naik Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH).
4. Dr. Jitendra Singh

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region;

Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office;

Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions;

Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; and

Minister of State in the Department of Space.
5. Dr. Mahesh Sharma

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Culture; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.
6. Shri Giriraj Singh Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.
7. Shri Manoj Sinha

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Communications; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways.
8. Col. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
9. Shri Raj Kumar Singh

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Power; and

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.
10. Shri Hardeep Singh Puri Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.
11. Shri Alphons Kannanthanam

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Tourism; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

 

MINISTERS OF STATE

 
1. Shri Vijay Goel

Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.
2. Shri Radhakrishnan P.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Shipping.
3. Shri S.S. Ahluwalia Minister of State in the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation.
4. Shri Ramesh Chandappa Jigajinagi Minister of State in the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation.
5. Shri Ramdas Athawale Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.
6. Shri Vishnu Deo Sai Minister of State in the Ministry of Steel.
7. Shri Ram Kripal Yadav Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development.
8. Shri Hansraj Gangaram Ahir Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs.
9. Shri Haribhai Parthibhai Chaudhary

Minister of State in the Ministry of Mines; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Coal.
10. Shri Rajen Gohain Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways.
11. General (Retd.) V. K. Singh Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs.
12. Shri Parshottam Rupala

Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj.
13. Shri Krishan Pal Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.
14. Shri Jaswantsinh Sumanbhai Bhabhor Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.
15. Shri Shiv Pratap Shukla Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance.
16. Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
17. Shri Sudarshan Bhagat Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.
18. Shri Upendra Kushwaha Minister of State in the Ministry of Human Resource Development.
19. Shri Kiren Rijiju Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs.
 20. Dr. Virendra Kumar

Minister of State in the Ministry of Women and Child Development; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs.
21. Shri Anantkumar Hegde Minister of State in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.
22. Shri M. J. Akbar Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs.
23. Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti Minister of State in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries.
24. Shri Y. S. Chowdary

Minister of State in the Ministry of Science and Technology; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Earth Sciences.
25. Shri Jayant Sinha Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation.
26. Shri Babul Supriyo Minister of State in the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises.
27. Shri Vijay Sampla Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.
28. Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal

Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation.
29. Shri Ajay Tamta Minister of State in the Ministry of Textiles.
30. Smt. Krishna Raj Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.
31. Shri Mansukh L. Mandaviya

Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways;

Minister of State in the Ministry of Shipping; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.
32. Smt. Anupriya Patel Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
33. Shri C.R. Chaudhary

Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
34. Shri P.P. Chaudhary

Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.
35. Dr. Subhash Ramrao Bhamre Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence.
36. Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.
37. Dr. Satya Pal Singh

Minister of State in the Ministry of Human Resource Development; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation.
 

tags #CabinetReshuffle #India #Politics

