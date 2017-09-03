Cabinet Reshuffle: Here's the complete list of portfolios allotted by Modi

1. Shri Vijay Goel Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

2. Shri Radhakrishnan P. Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Shipping.

3. Shri S.S. Ahluwalia Minister of State in the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation.

4. Shri Ramesh Chandappa Jigajinagi Minister of State in the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation.

5. Shri Ramdas Athawale Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

6. Shri Vishnu Deo Sai Minister of State in the Ministry of Steel.

7. Shri Ram Kripal Yadav Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development.

8. Shri Hansraj Gangaram Ahir Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

9. Shri Haribhai Parthibhai Chaudhary Minister of State in the Ministry of Mines; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Coal.

10. Shri Rajen Gohain Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways.

11. General (Retd.) V. K. Singh Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs.

12. Shri Parshottam Rupala Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj.

13. Shri Krishan Pal Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

14. Shri Jaswantsinh Sumanbhai Bhabhor Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

15. Shri Shiv Pratap Shukla Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance.

16. Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

17. Shri Sudarshan Bhagat Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

18. Shri Upendra Kushwaha Minister of State in the Ministry of Human Resource Development.

19. Shri Kiren Rijiju Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

20. Dr. Virendra Kumar Minister of State in the Ministry of Women and Child Development; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

21. Shri Anantkumar Hegde Minister of State in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

22. Shri M. J. Akbar Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs.

23. Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti Minister of State in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries.

24. Shri Y. S. Chowdary Minister of State in the Ministry of Science and Technology; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

25. Shri Jayant Sinha Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

26. Shri Babul Supriyo Minister of State in the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises.

27. Shri Vijay Sampla Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

28. Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation.

29. Shri Ajay Tamta Minister of State in the Ministry of Textiles.

30. Smt. Krishna Raj Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

31. Shri Mansukh L. Mandaviya Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways; Minister of State in the Ministry of Shipping; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

32. Smt. Anupriya Patel Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

33. Shri C.R. Chaudhary Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

34. Shri P.P. Chaudhary Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

35. Dr. Subhash Ramrao Bhamre Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence.

36. Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.