Cabinet Reshuffle: Here's the complete list of portfolios allotted by Modi
The Modi government's much-anticipated cabinet reshuffle is now complete
Moneycontrol News
The Modi government has released the list of portfolios allotted to its Council of Ministers after a major reshuffle that had nine new ministers inducted and had four big names elevated to cabinet posts.
Also read: Cabinet Reshuffle LIVE: PM picks his Team for 2019
|1.
|Shri Raj Nath Singh
|Minister of Home Affairs.
|2.
|Smt. Sushma Swaraj
|Minister of External Affairs.
|3.
|Shri Arun Jaitley
|
Minister of Finance; andMinister of Corporate Affairs.
|4.
|Shri Nitin Jairam Gadkari
|
Minister of Road Transport and Highways;
Minister of Shipping; andMinister of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation.
|5.
|Shri Suresh Prabhu
|Minister of Commerce and Industry.
|6.
|Shri D.V. Sadananda Gowda
|Minister of Statistics and Programme Implementation.
|7.
|Sushri Uma Bharati
|Minister of Drinking Water and Sanitation.
|8.
|Shri Ramvilas Paswan
|Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.
|9.
|Smt. Maneka Sanjay Gandhi
|Minister of Women and Child Development.
|10.
|Shri Ananthkumar
|
Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers; and
Minister ofParliamentary Affairs.
|11.
|Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad
|
Minister of Law and Justice; andMinister of Electronics and Information Technology.
|12.
|Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda
|Minister of Health and Family Welfare.
|13.
|Shri Ashok Gajapathi Raju Pusapati
|Minister of Civil Aviation.
|14.
|Shri Anant Geete
|Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises.
|15.
|Smt. Harsimrat Kaur Badal
|Minister of Food Processing Industries.
|16.
|Shri Narendra Singh Tomar
|
Minister of Rural Development;
Minister of Panchayati Raj; andMinister of Mines.
|17.
|Shri Chaudhary Birender Singh
|Minister of Steel.
|18.
|Shri Jual Oram
|Minister of Tribal Affairs.
|19.
|Shri Radha Mohan Singh
|Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.
|20.
|Shri Thaawar Chand Gehlot
|Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment.
|21.
|Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani
|
Minister of Textiles; andMinister of Information and Broadcasting.
|22.
|Dr. Harsh Vardhan
|
Minister of Science and Technology;
Minister of Earth Sciences; andMinister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.
|23.
|Shri Prakash Javadekar
|Minister of Human Resource Development.
|24.
|Shri Dharmendra Pradhan
|
Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; andMinister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.
|25.
|Shri Piyush Goyal
|
Minister of Railways; andMinister of Coal.
|26.
|Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman
|Minister of Defence.
|27.
|Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
|Minister of Minority Affairs.
MINISTERS OF STATE (INDEPENDENT CHARGE)
|1.
|Rao Inderjit Singh
|
Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.
|2.
|Shri Santosh Kumar Gangwar
|Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Labour and Employment.
|3.
|Shri Shripad Yesso Naik
|Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH).
|4.
|Dr. Jitendra Singh
|
Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region;
Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office;
Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions;
Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; andMinister of State in the Department of Space.
|5.
|Dr. Mahesh Sharma
|
Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Culture; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.
|6.
|Shri Giriraj Singh
|Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.
|7.
|Shri Manoj Sinha
|
Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Communications; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Railways.
|8.
|Col. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore
|
Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
|9.
|Shri Raj Kumar Singh
|
Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Power; andMinister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.
|10.
|Shri Hardeep Singh Puri
|Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.
|11.
|Shri Alphons Kannanthanam
|
Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Tourism; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.
MINISTERS OF STATE
|1.
|Shri Vijay Goel
|
Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.
|2.
|Shri Radhakrishnan P.
|
Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Shipping.
|3.
|Shri S.S. Ahluwalia
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation.
|4.
|Shri Ramesh Chandappa Jigajinagi
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation.
|5.
|Shri Ramdas Athawale
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.
|6.
|Shri Vishnu Deo Sai
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Steel.
|7.
|Shri Ram Kripal Yadav
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development.
|8.
|Shri Hansraj Gangaram Ahir
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs.
|9.
|Shri Haribhai Parthibhai Chaudhary
|
Minister of State in the Ministry of Mines; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Coal.
|10.
|Shri Rajen Gohain
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways.
|11.
|General (Retd.) V. K. Singh
|Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs.
|12.
|Shri Parshottam Rupala
|
Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj.
|13.
|Shri Krishan Pal
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.
|14.
|Shri Jaswantsinh Sumanbhai Bhabhor
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.
|15.
|Shri Shiv Pratap Shukla
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance.
|16.
|Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
|17.
|Shri Sudarshan Bhagat
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.
|18.
|Shri Upendra Kushwaha
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Human Resource Development.
|19.
|Shri Kiren Rijiju
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs.
|20.
|Dr. Virendra Kumar
|
Minister of State in the Ministry of Women and Child Development; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs.
|21.
|Shri Anantkumar Hegde
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.
|22.
|Shri M. J. Akbar
|Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs.
|23.
|Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries.
|24.
|Shri Y. S. Chowdary
|
Minister of State in the Ministry of Science and Technology; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Earth Sciences.
|25.
|Shri Jayant Sinha
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation.
|26.
|Shri Babul Supriyo
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises.
|27.
|Shri Vijay Sampla
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.
|28.
|Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal
|
Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation.
|29.
|Shri Ajay Tamta
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Textiles.
|30.
|Smt. Krishna Raj
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.
|31.
|Shri Mansukh L. Mandaviya
|
Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways;
Minister of State in the Ministry of Shipping; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.
|32.
|Smt. Anupriya Patel
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
|33.
|Shri C.R. Chaudhary
|
Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
|34.
|Shri P.P. Chaudhary
|
Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.
|35.
|Dr. Subhash Ramrao Bhamre
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence.
|36.
|Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.
|37.
|Dr. Satya Pal Singh
|
Minister of State in the Ministry of Human Resource Development; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation.