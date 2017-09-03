From diplomacy to governance: Hardeep Singh Puri's journey to MoS Housing and Urban Affairs

The NDA government's shake up of its Council of Ministers was probably the last major rejig ahead of the 2019 polls.

The reshuffle saw nine new cabinet members, out of which three are former bureaucrats. The three new ministers in charge of key ministries are — former Indian Administrative Service Officer and Delhi ‘demolition man’ Alphons Kannanthanam, former Union home secretary and Lok Sabha MP from Arrah, RK Singh, and former Indian Foreign Service officer Hardeep Singh Puri.

Puri served as India's Ambassador to the UN in New York and Geneva has been appointed Minister of State (independent charge) of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

A decorated former IFS officer of the 1974 batch, Hardeep Puri, has a four decade long distinguished career in diplomacy, foreign policy and national security.

The Delhi-born diplomat was a student leader during his days at the Hindu College and was active during the JP movement.

Puri, as the head of the Indian delegation to the UN Security Council has served as the Chairman of the Counter Terrorism Committee of the UN. He was also appointed the President of the UNSC in August 2011.

He has also served as the ambassador and permanent representative of India to the United Nations, ambassador to Brazil and UK and permanent representative of India to Geneva.

Currently, he is the President and Chairman of a think-tank called Research and Information System for developing countries (RIS).