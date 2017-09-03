Women to the fore: After Swaraj and Irani, Sitharaman gets top billing

Moneycontrol News

It seems the Modi government is well aware of the strategic dividend of having women ministers in key positions. Nirmala Sitharaman, earlier a Minister of State with an Independent Charge in the Commerce and Industries ministry, has now been entrusted with the responsibility of the Ministry of Defence - one of the 'Big Four' ministries in the Union government.

Sitharaman now becomes only the second woman after Indira Gandhi to take charge of the high-profile ministry, and is the first full-fledged woman defence minister.

In interviews to the media after her elevation as a cabinet minister Sitharaman said, "I am just overwhelmed and humbled. I can serve thecountry with something which is constantly on the top of my

mind."

To a query whether her elevation showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment towards women empowerment, she said the Prime Minister has always been in favour. "I know his working style since the time he was in Gujarat. He always believed in giving women their due share. His belief is that women can also perform," she said.

With Swaraj and Sitharaman on board, this is also the first time that two women ministers will be a part of Cabinet Committee on Security.

After Sitharaman's induction, India now has three women ministers leading three key ministries. The other two being External Affairs ministry which is led by Sushma Swaraj and the Information & Broadcasting ministry which was recently allotted to Smriti Irani.

Apart from these three key ministries, Uma Bharti, Maneka Gandhi and Harsimrat Kaur Badal are also cabinet ministers handling portfolios of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Women and Child Development and Food Processing Industry respectively.

