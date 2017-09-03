Cabinet Reshuffle: Here are the 9 ministers who will be inducted into the Council

The NDA government is scheduled to shake up its Council of Ministers on Sunday morning, in probably the last major rejig ahead of the 2019 polls.

Moneycontrol has accessed the list of nine names who are expected to be inducted as ministers. Sources say the new ministers have been drafted in based on the 4 P Principle: Passion, proficiency and political acumen for progress.

Below are nine names, as well as brief profiles of each. All are from the ruling BJP.

Raj Kumar Singh is an ex-IAS officer and former Home Secretary. RK Singh could be the replacement for Giriraj Singh. He is an MP from Arrah in Bihar.

Shiv Prakash Shukla, elected to the UP Assembly four consecutive times, is a Rajya Sabha MP and is on the committee on Rural Development.

Virendra Kumar is an MP from Sagar, Madhya Pradesh. His profile on the government's website says he has been 'closely associated with the successful management and functioning of Gaushala; played an active role in Gau-Seva Sangh Sanstha, Sagar, Madhya Pradesh for the cause of cow protection; engaged youth in constructive work for removing the barriers of caste and class;and making efforts for the development of orphanages and deaf and dumb schools and old age homes".

Hardeep S Puri is an ex-IFS officer and a former Indian Ambassador to the UN. Puri joined the BJP in January 2014, reportedly expressing an admiration for the party's approach to national security.

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Satya Pal Singh is an MP from Baghpath. He has been a member of the joint parliamentary committee on Security of Parliament House Complex and of the Standing Committee on Home Affairs.

Ex-Kerala IAS officer KJ Alphons was featured in Time Magazine's list of 100 Young Global Leaders and is said to have pioneered the literacy movement in India by making Kottayam the first 100 percent literate town in India in 1989.

Ashwini Choubey, MP from Buxar, Bihar, is a likely replacement for Rajiv Pratap Rudy. He is a member of the Standing Committee on energy.

Ananth Kumar Hegde is an MP from Sirsi, Karnataka. He is a member of the standing committee on external affairs. According to PRS, Kumar has an attendance rate of 96 percent in Parliament and has asked 245 questions.

is an MP from Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Shekhawat is said to be the most followed Indian politician on Quora, having more than 55,000 followers, and with his answers having been viewed more than 5.8 million views.