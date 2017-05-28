CBSE Result 2017 Class 12 out today morning: 7 things you should know

A screenshot of CBSE website cbse.nic.in, which will declare CBSE Result 2017 Class 12 today.

The Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE, will declare Class 12 result 2017 today morning.

According to official websites cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in, the CBSE 12th Result 2017 will be announced simultaneously for all 10 regions by forenoon.



CBSE 2017 students faced multiple delays this year. The Class 12 examinations were delayed due to assembly polls held earlier this year. This was followed by a long wait as the debate over moderation policy took root. The CBSE board along with 32 other boards had earlier decided to do away with the marks moderation policy. However, on May 23, a day ahead of the anticipated results date, the Delhi High Court directed the CBSE to retain its 'moderation policy' of giving grace marks to students.

The HC order triggered another round of speculation as various officials suggested the board could approach the Supreme Court on the matter.

The delay in CBSE Result 2017 by one of the biggest boards in the country likely also led to a delay on results by other boards like ICSE and UP Board. Pending clarity on moderation policy, even Delhi University hinted it would consider deferring its undergraduate admissions.

The CBSE board Friday eventually decided against going to the Supreme Court on the moderation policy matter and immediately followed up with an official announcement on the result date.

The results will be out today on the following websites www.results.nic.in, www.cbseresults.nic.in, and www.cbse.nic.in

According to an official release, 10,98,891 students appeared for CBSE Class 12 exams this year. Of this, about 6,28,865 students were boys. Also, from 10,678 schools registered last year, 557 more schools were added this year.

Delhi has the top position for the number of students registered for the Class 12 boards i.e. 2,58,321 while Panchkula has the largest number of exam centres for both Class 10 and Class 12 exams.



Here is how you can check the results:

> Log on to official websites - cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in

> Look for the tab “Senior School Certificate Examinations (Class 12) Results 2017 (All Regions)”

> Enter your roll and school number.

> Take a print out for future reference.