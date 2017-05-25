ICSE results 2017, ISC results 2017: No dates announced yet; check on www.cisce.org

The students will have to wait little longer for their ICSE board result and ISC board result as no date has been declared yet by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), which conducts the board exams.

Recently, the CISCE had said it will issue official notification 48 hours prior to declaration of results. The students can check their results on the board's official website - www.cisce.org.

The results will also be available on private education websites like examresults.com.

Recent media reports also suggest that the board results could be delayed as Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) plans to approach Supreme Court over the marks moderation policy.

Here's how students can check their results:

> Log on to the official website www.cisce.org or examresults.net.> Click on the results tab.> The link will redirect you to another page.> On the new page enter the course code, which is either Indian Certificate for Secondary Education ICSE (Class 10 results 2017) or ISC Indian School Certificate (Class 12 results 2017).- Enter the Candidate UID (your roll number) and the Captcha which follows it.- Click Submit.

- Download the ICSE Class 10 results 2017 or ISC Class 12 results 2017.

Do not forget to take a printout for all future references.

According to a recent PTI report, ICSE and ISC students can now have digital versions of their marksheets and certificates which will allow them to access the results anytime, anywhere.

In 2016, the results were announced on May 6, 2016.

Out of 1,68,591 students who appeared for ICSE examination last year, 97.03 percent of boys passed, whereas for girls the number was higher at 99.13 percent.