ICSE 10th Result 2017, ISC 12th Result to be declared today at 3 pm on cisce.org: 8 things to know

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare ICSE 10th Result 2017 and ISC 12th Result 2017 today at 3 pm on its official website www.cisce.org.

The ISCE, ISC results date was confirmed by the CISCE board recently via a notification.

Here are 7 things to know about the all important results, which are to be declared today.

1. The ICSE Results and ISC results come amid recent confusion over when results will be declared. A number of media reports said the results would be declared on May 15. After this, the ICSE board issued a clarification to the contrary, and said it would provide the results date in advance.

2. Further adding to the confusion was the High Court ruling asking the CBSE board to reinstate the scrapped marks moderation policy. The CISCE had also agreed to scrap the policy but it appears that the board will moderate marks, in line with the court ruling.

3. The results will be declared on not just official website cisce.org but also a host of partner websites that the ICSE board has tied up with, such as Indiaresults.com, Examresults.net and Jagranjosh.com.

4. Students can also get their ICSE, ISC results 2017 by sending an SMS -- ICSE/ISC followed by seven-digit unique id code -- to 09248082883.

5. This year, the government has also introduced the digital market sheet scheme, which will allow students to download their mark sheets on the DigiLocker app. Such mark sheets will be treated as an original document.

6. Further, this year, students will also have the provision to apply for rechecking of marks online.

7. The CISCE Board, which holds ICSE, ISC exams, is known for declaring its results swiftly, using digital technologies such as live ink character recognition, which allows for swift marking of answer sheets. But this year, the results got delayed as the ICSE, ISC exams had to be rescheduled due to assembly polls held earlier this year.

Last year, the ICSE, ISC board exam results were declared on May 6.

8. As many as 24 lakh students appeared for the ISCE, ISC exams last year, according to Jagran Josh. Pass percentage was about 98 and 96 percent respectively.