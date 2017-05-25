App
May 25, 2017 01:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UP board result, ICSE result may get delayed after HC ruling on grace marks upsets CBSE plans

UP board results and ICSE board results may also be impacted after Delhi High Court asked CBSE to reinstate the scrapped grace marks policy.

Moneycontrol News

Results of Uttar Pradesh board 2017 and Council for Indian School Certificate (ICSE) 2017 could get delayed as CBSE plans to move to the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court’s order to continue its marks moderation policy.

As per the moderation policy -- which is followed by practically followed by all boards, including ICSE and UP boards -- grace marks are given while evaluating class 10 and class 12 board answer sheets.

UP Board will replicate CBSE’s decision on the marks moderation policy, the board’s secretary Shail Yadav told the Hindustan Times. The board is closely following the ongoing case, he added.

While UP board is clearly following CBSE’s footprint, there has been no word from the CISCE board, which conducts the ICSE and ISC board exams.

The UP board results were expected to be declared in the first week of June, according to various media reports. Private education websites, however, say that dates are still not confirmed.

This year, 60,61,034 students appeared for class 10 and class 12 examination in UP. Out of this, 30,04,715 sat for the high school (Matric) exam and 26,56,319 sat for intermediate exam.

CBSE, alongwith 32 other boards, decided to do away with the marks moderation policy last month, which led to agitation from the students and parents. The case has also delayed CBSE class 10 and class 12 results.

On May 22, the Delhi High Court had termed CBSE’s decision to stop moderation policy as ‘unfair and irresponsible’.

CBSE class 12 results are unlikely to be released before Friday and the board could delay it further, a board official told the Mint. As per various media reports, class 12 board results were expected on May 24.

