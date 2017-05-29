ICSE, ISC Results 2017 to be declared today at 3 pm on cisce.org; how to check

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare ICSE Class 10 Results 2017 and ISC Class 12 Result 2017 today at 3 pm on official website www.cisce.org.

The results will also be available on private education websites like Indiaresults.com and examresults.net.

The declaration would come as a sigh of relief to students who had been reeling under a perceived delay caused by a High Court ruling on marks moderation policy.

Here's how students can check their results:

> Log on to the official website www.cisce.org or examresults.net.> Click on the results tab.> The link will redirect you to another page.> On the new page enter the course code, which is either Indian Certificate for Secondary Education ICSE (Class 10 results 2017) or ISC Indian School Certificate (Class 12 results 2017).- Enter the Candidate UID (your roll number) and the Captcha which follows it.- Click Submit.

- Download the ICSE Class 10 results 2017 or ISC Class 12 results 2017.

Do not forget to take a printout for all future references.

According to a recent PTI report, ICSE and ISC students can now have digital versions of their mark sheets and certificates which will allow them to access the results anytime, anywhere.

In 2016, the results were announced on May 6, 2016.

Out of 1,68,591 students who appeared for ICSE examination last year, 97.03 percent of boys passed, whereas for girls the number was higher at 99.13 percent.