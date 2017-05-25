UP Board Result 2017 (Class 10, Class 12) likely in June first week

The Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, or UPBSE (also called Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad) is likely to declare the results for Class 10 and Class 12 in the first week of June.

The results, which were earlier expected to be out by the end of May could now be delayed following the High Court directive to Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) over the discontinuation of the board’s moderation policy or grant of grace marks.

To begin with, the Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad exams this year had got delayed due to assembly elections and started March 16 onward.

India.com reported the result will be declared in the first week referring to a UP Board Secretary’s clarification on the matter to parts of the media. As per the information shared, examination of answer sheets, started by the Uttar Pradesh Board from April 7 at 253 centers in the state, is expected to be completed this week. Once that is done, the Board would take about 10 days to compile the results for the Matric and Inter classes.

Results are expected to be made available at upresults.nic.in and not on upmsp.in, as has been reported in some articles.

This is how you can check your results:

> Visit the official website upresults.nic.in

> Select the class that you want to check the result for and click submit> Fill out the details like roll number and password> Check the details once again and click submit

> Download and take a print out of the result for future use

About 60,61,034 candidates appeared for the Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exams this year. Of this, about 34,04,715 appeared for the 10th result 2017 while 26,56,319 appeared for the UP Board Intermediate 12th class Result 2017.