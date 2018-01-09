Kapil Mohan, man behind the success of Old Monk, passes away at 88

Brigadier (retd.) Kapil Mohan, former Chairman and MD of Mohan Meakin Ltd and the man behind the rum Old Monk, passed away on January 6. He was 88 years old.

As per reports, Mohan, who was keeping unwell in his last years, died of a cardiac arrest in Ghaziabad’s Mohan Nagar area. He is survived by his wife Pushpa Mohan.

Recipient of Padma Shri in 2010, Kapil Mohan led the much-needed diversification of the company after he took over the reins of the erstwhile Dyer Meakin Breweries.

Before 1966, Mohan was at the helm of Trade Links Pvt Ltd.

After the launch of Old Monk on December 19, 1954, Mohan’s leadership saw the company develop three distilleries, two breweries and a host of new franchises in India.

Mohan Meakin has since then forayed into various business areas such as malt houses, glass factories, breakfast food, fruit products and juices, malt extract factories, cold storages and engineering works among others.



today, Old Monk will mourn. Brig (Retd) Dr Kapil Mohan, Chmn Mohan Meakins Breweries, makers of the iconic Old Monk dark rum, passed away

— Neeta Kolhatkar (@neetakolhatkar) January 8, 2018

Many of his admirers took to Twitter to pay their tributes to Mohan who carried forward the legacy of his brother V R Mohan and father N N Mohan.



Sad to hear of the passing of Brig Kapil Mohan -- and it does unreported in the news media! He is the man who ran Mohan Meakin and the face beind the Old Monk rum brand that is global. Remember meeting him for a family feud story. This is the stuff of business history. — Madhavan Narayanan (@madversity) January 8, 2018





Kapil Mohan , the Creator of Buddha Sant - the Old Monk will remain alive as long as Coke is there to give company - Rum with Coke- made for each other

— Vinod Gulati (@vkgdrawnear) January 8, 2018



Legendary Entrepreneur, Chairman and MD of Mohan Meakin Ltd, Padmashree Brig. Dr. Kapil Mohan VSM (Rtd) passes away at Mohan Nagar. He was the man behind the success of famous brands like Old Monk, Solan No. 1, Golden Eagle! Rest in peace. Deepest condolences to the family! pic.twitter.com/Bzpox1DZzP — Pulkit Malhotra (@malhotrapulkit4) January 7, 2018





The Managing Director of Mohan Meakin Ltd., Solan Brewery.

Very sorry to know about the sad demise of

Brig Kapil Mohan ,he remained President of

Municipal committee Solan.i pray God to

give peace to departed soul and strengthen

Family members and friends to bear this loss. pic.twitter.com/EACGOdY9Qq

— Rattan Chand Goyal (@rcgoyel) January 7, 2018

Currently, Mohan Meakin Ltd is a multi-faceted business house with a turnover exceeding Rs 400 crore.

History of the company

The company traces its origins to a brewery established by Edward Dyer in Kasauli in 1855.

During the same century, another man named HG Meakin, founded Meakin & Co. Ltd. He bought the old Simla and Kasauli Breweries and built others at Dalhousie, Ranikhet, Chakrarta, Darjeeling and Kirkee. The two firms soon joined hands and started a new joint stock venture under the style of Dyer Meakin & Co.Ltd.

In 1935, when Burma (now Myanmar) was dismembered from India, the name of the Company with Indian assets and liabilities was changed to Dyer Meakin Breweries Ltd., from Dyer Meakin & Co. Ltd., and the assets and liabilities of Burma Brewery in Burma were separated. Thereafter the Company’s name was changed from Dyer Meakin Breweries Ltd to Mohan Meakin Breweries Ltd in 1966 and from 1980, the name was further changed to Mohan Meakin Ltd.