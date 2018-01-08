App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 08, 2018 01:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IndiGo launches New Year airfare sale, offers tickets starting at Rs 899

Bookings under New Year sale are open until January 10. Travel can be undertaken anytime between February 1 and April 15.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Moneycontrol News

InterGlobe Aviation's IndiGo Airlines has announced a New Year sale on air ticket with fares starting as low as Rs 899 on its website www.goindigo.com.  Available for three days starting today, the sale is for travel between February 1 and April 15.

According to details on its website, additional 10 percent cashback of up to Rs 600, and IndiGo Special Service Vouchers of up to Rs 600 on payments made with HDFC Bank Credit Cards will be also be available, subject to conditions.

The offer will be available for bookings made via its website www.goindigo.in and its mobile app also apart from other booking websites.

Below are the detailed terms and conditions of the offer:-

>  The all-inclusive fares start from Rs 899 for flight bookings made through all channels during the offer period and for travel period mentioned above.

> Maximum cashback and maximum amount of vouchers issued per flight booking, shall not exceed: (a) Rs 300 each, for a one-way flight booking; and (b) Rs 600 each, for return flight booking.

> The offer is available on limited seats only on selected sectors and flights. Regular fares will start applying whenever seats under the sale are sold out.

> Fares applicable under the offer are non-refundable upon cancellation by customer. Only statutory  taxes  will be refunded if customer does cancel.

>  Itinerary can be altered by paying applicable change fee and fare difference.

> Group bookings will not be able to take benefit of the offer.

