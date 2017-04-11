Keshav Prasad Maurya backs anti-Romeo squads; Says they make women feel safe

Moneycontrol News

The new Uttar Pradesh government led by Yogi Adityanath is determined to weed out corruption in the state's bureaucracy and also restore law and order from the state, according to Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. The state government's second-in-command also said that the criticism surrounding anti-Romeo squads is unwarranted.

In an interview to The Economic Times, Maurya defended the move saying that the squads received a good response on the ground.

Top Priorities

Spelling out the Uttar Pradesh government's priorities, Maurya said the government has resolved to root out corruption from the state administration and to restore law and order. Everyone, especially women should feel safe, he said.

Maurya said he is confident that the state government will fulfil its poll promises and thus put Uttar Pradesh on the path of progress.

The state government had last week fulfilled a crucial election promise, by waiving off farm loans of up to Rs 1 lakh, in its first Cabinet meeting last Tuesday. The move is likely to benefit more than 2.25 crore farmers in the state.

Maurya said the state has a huge potential and the government wants to provide top-quality facilities such as electricity, road and water to every household.

In a clampdown on illegal contracting, all future procurements and contracts will be awarded only by way of e-tendering to keep out rogue element from getting contracts illegally, he said.

Anti-Romeo Squads

In an apparent dig at the previous Akhilesh Yadav government, Maurya said Uttar Pradesh had become unsafe for women in the last few years.

Lashing out at critics of the anti-Romeo squads, the deputy Chief Minister said those criticising the move haven't understood the motive, just like those who came down heavily on demonetisation.

He defended anti-Romeo squads saying they are doing a good job on the ground. Women, especially, are supporting the move, he said. The government is determined to protect a woman?s right to be safe as they have shown faith in Bharatiya Janata Party by voting it to the power, he said.

Expectation of becoming a CM

In the run-up to Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Maurya was considered a top-runner for the Chief Minister's post. The BJP sprang a suprise by electing Adityanath instead.

In the interview, Maurya appeared to have dodged the question by saying the party has given a lot to him. He said Yogi Adityanath is a leader and he has utmost respect for him. Under Adityanath?s leadership, progress will return to the state and justify people's faith in BJP.

Uttar Pradesh will transform into the best state in the country under the Adityanath's leadership, he said.