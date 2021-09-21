MARKET NEWS

US starting 'era of relentless diplomacy' after Afghanistan, says Joe Biden at UN General Assembly

Biden also said the United States would be prepared to use force "if necessary" but that military power must be a "tool of last resort."

AFP
September 21, 2021 / 07:59 PM IST
Joe Biden addressing UN General Assembly (Image: Twitter/@ANI)

US President Joe Biden told the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday that America is "opening a new era of relentless diplomacy" following the end of the war in Afghanistan.

"The mission must be clear and achievable, undertaken with informed consent of the American people and whenever possible in partnership with our allies," he added.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates)
