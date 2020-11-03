US Election 2020 | 10 key states that could determine who wins the election

The United States presidential election 2020 is currently underway as sitting Republican President Donald Trump seeks a new term against veteran politician and ex-Vice President and Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

When compared to his opponent, Joe Biden seems to have an edge in certain 'swing' states. Let's take a look at some of the states that could determine the final outcome of the presidency.

Florida

Florida holds 29 votes in the electoral college and is known for its thin election tallies. While it would be tough to keep his presidency if Donald Trump doesn't win in Florida, the same is not true for Joe Biden as he still has other pathways to ensure victory.

Pennsylvania

Another major state that holds 20 electoral college votes. In 2016, President Trump won this state with a one-percentage-point win against his previous opponent, Hillary Clinton.

While some suggest that Trump remains positioned to capture the state again, other polls also show that Biden has an advantage in Pennsylvania.

Biden, who was born in Scranton, claims some of the 'favourite son' status in the state.

One of Philadelphia's Republican trending block is now leaning Democratic as well.

Ohio

Recently, polls reflect that the competition is tying up in this state that holds 18 votes.

Georgia

This state in the south is seeing a shift in politics. Holding 16 electoral college votes, Georgia is witnessing that changes in its population are currently driving politics.

Georgia, long a Republican stronghold, hasn’t voted for a Democratic presidential candidate since the 1990s, but parts of the state are now leaning Democratic, reports say.

Michigan

Long considered a Democratic stronghold and holding 16 electoral votes, Michigan was won by the sitting president in the previous election by less than 11,000 votes in 2016 with support from working-class voters.

Arizona

Arizona, located in the Southern region, has a long history of being a red state. It holds 11 votes, and for the first time in 2018, saw democratic candidates secure wins in three statewide offices, five of nine congressional seats and even saw gains in state legislatures.

Wisconsin

Wisconsin, which is worth 10 votes, has recent polls showing that Biden is expected to win urban areas, since Trump is not doing well as well as he did in 2016 in Republican-leaning suburbs around its capital Milwaukee.

Iowa

One of the smaller states holding six votes, it would not be a big loss for Biden. However, this could narrow the margin for victory for Trump.

Nevada

Nevada, which also holds six votes, saw Trump narrowly losing the state in 2016. The campaign for President Trump has invested heavily in the state and is relying on its ground game to turn out voters.

With inputs from AP