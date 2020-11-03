US Election 2020: 10 key things to know before the final votes are cast on November 3

As the big day arrives when the final votes are cast in the 2020 United States presidential election on November 3, both candidates — incumbent Republican President Donald Trump and the Democratic rival Joe Biden — went on a full-scale attack to emerge victorious in the contest.

With the historic campaign coming to an end, here are the key things you must know about the US elections:

>> The US presidential election has come amid the COVID-19 pandemic which has killed more than 230,000 people in the country alone and rendered millions jobless. The entire world is grappling with the novel coronavirus, defining the final year of Trump's presidency and becoming a rallying cry for Biden.

>> Most polls open at 6 am EST (4:30 pm IST) on November 3, and will remain open until 9 pm (in New York and North Dakota). The earliest voting timing in the US on Election day is in Vermont at 5 am ET or 3:30 pm IST.

>> Nearly 99.7 million votes had been cast as of 1 am ET on November 3, according to The US Elections Project. Those early votes are equal to 72.3 percent of the total votes counted in the 2016 elections.

>> A Biden administration may bring better gas mileage, cheaper drugs and less doom scrolling while another Trump term may bring fewer regulations, more trade wars and higher TV ratings.

>> Social media giants like Twitter and Facebook outlined plans for placing warning labels on posts from US election candidates and campaigns that claim victory in advance of official results.

>> Under the American political system, the president is not directly elected by the people but by the Electoral College — a constitutional group of 538 members, with each candidate needing a majority of 270 to win the presidency. This group is formed every four years to elect the president and the vice-president.

>> Election officials in some key battleground states have warned that it might take days to count the votes given what they expect will be a surge of ballots sent by mail. Because processing mail ballots is more laborious than in-person voting, states that haven't updated their laws and systems for the different workload can see delays. The results are not expected to be clear until after midnight on November 3.

>> Battleground states or a ‘swing state’ refers to any state that may be won by either candidate, unlike other states which have consistently voted for a certain party. Thus, the fate of a large number of crucial electoral votes remains unknown until the votes are counted. This year, the swing states are Arizona, Georgia, Florida, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin.

>> After the elections, members of the Electoral College in December will cast their ballots for president. Under the US system, the winner of each state’s popular vote earns that state’s electoral votes, which are apportioned by population. The candidate who receives a majority of the 538 electoral votes available, or 270, wins the presidency.

>> On January 20, 2021, the President-elect (title given to the winner of the presidential election before they take office) and Vice President-elect will take the Oath of Office to formally step into their roles from midday.

With agency inputs