PM Modi speaks to UK counterpart Rishi Sunak, reviews bilateral ties

PM Modi, Rishi Sunak expressed satisfaction at the recent high-level exchanges and growing cooperation, particularly in trade and economic sectors.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 13 held a telephonic conversation with his UK counterpart Rishi Sunak. During the conversation, both the leaders reviewed progress on a number of bilateral issues, particularly in trade and economic sectors.

The prime minister also raised the issue of security of Indian diplomatic establishments in the UK and called for strong action against anti-India elements. Additionally, PM Modi also sought progress on return of economic offenders.

India is pursuing the extradition of beleaguered businessman Vijay Mallya and fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi from the UK.

ALSO READ: India-UK FTA negotiations on as we speak: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

On the topic a strong action against anti-India elements by the UK Government, Sunak conveyed that UK considers the attack on Indian High Commission totally unacceptable and assured of security of the Indian Mission and its personnel.

Moreover, PM Modi also raised the issue of economic offenders who have sought refuge in the UK. He sought progress on the return of these fugitives so that they can appear before the Indian judicial system.

Sunak added that there was no room for extremism in Britain/

"The Prime Minister (Sunak) reiterated his condemnation of the unacceptable violence outside the Indian High Commission in London earlier this month," said a readout of a call between the two leaders published by Sunak's office.

The leaders reviewed the progress on a number of bilateral issues as part of the India-UK Roadmap 2030. They expressed satisfaction at the recent high-level exchanges and growing cooperation, particularly in trade and economic sectors. They agreed on the need for early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement between the two countries, the government official statement noted.

PM Modi invited PM Sunak for the G20 Summit to be held in September 2023. PM Sunak appreciated the progress made under India’s Presidency of the G20 and reiterated the UK’s full support to India’s initiatives and their success.

PM conveyed greetings to PM Sunak and the Indian community in the UK on the eve of Baisakhi.

The two leaders agreed to remain in contact.