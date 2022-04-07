English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Pakistan raises policy rates by 250 bps to 12.25%

    Heightened domestic political uncertainty has contributed to a five percent depreciation in the Pakistani rupee, the State Bank of Pakistan said.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 07, 2022 / 05:47 PM IST
    A logo of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) (File image: Reuters)

    A logo of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) (File image: Reuters)

    The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the country's central bank, on April 7 announced a 250 basis points hike in the benchmark interest rates, taking it to 12.25 percent.

    The decision was taken by the SBP at an emergency meeting of the monetary policy committee (MPC) called earlier in the day.

    "Since the last MPC meeting, the outlook for inflation has deteriorated and risks to external stability have risen," the central bank said in a statement, adding that "heightened domestic political uncertainty" has contributed to a 5 percent depreciation in the Pakistani rupee.

    This, in addition to a number of external factors including the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the tightening of fiscal policy by the US has compelled the MPC to revise the key lending rate which stood at 9.75 percent before the meeting, the SBP said.

    "The MPC noted that the above developments necessitated a strong and proactive policy response. Accordingly, the MPC decided at its emergency meeting today, to raise the policy rate by 250 basis points to 12.25 percent. This increases forward-looking real interest rates (defined as the policy rate less expected inflation) to mildly positive territory," the statement said.

    Close

    Related stories

    The SBP, citing the future markets, suggested that global commodity prices, including oil, are likely to remain elevated for longer and "the Federal Reserve is likely to increase interest rates more quickly" than previously anticipated.

    "As a result of these developments, average inflation forecasts have been revised upwards to slightly above 11 percent in FY22 before moderating in FY23," it said, adding that the current account deficit is still expected to be around 4 percent of GDP in FY22.

    The MPC was of the view that a "reduction in domestic political uncertainty and prudent fiscal policies" should help ensure that Pakistan’s robust economic recovery from COVID-19 remains sustainable, the central bank noted.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #inflation #interest rates #monetary policy committee (MPC) #Pakistan #State Bank of Pakistan
    first published: Apr 7, 2022 05:12 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.