Oprah Winfrey says Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview was 200 minutes long

17.1 million Americans watched the widely-anticipated interview of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, broadcaster CBS said.

Moneycontrol News
March 09, 2021 / 11:16 AM IST
This image provided by Harpo Productions shows Prince Harry (left) and Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex, in conversation with Oprah Winfrey (right). (Image: Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions via AP)

Talk show host Oprah Winfrey said the full interview with Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was three hours and 20 minutes long, which was edited down to one hour and 25 minutes.

Variety quoted Winfrey as saying that the interview was 200 minutes long, and was cut down to 85 minutes for the broadcast.

During the tell-all interview, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke about the reasons for their departure from royal duties and the UK. They spoke about pressures they faced within the institution after their marriage in May 2018, and about coverage of them in several sections of the British press.

Meghan said there were concerns raised in the Royal Family about the skin colour of the couple's son Archie, prior to his birth. She did not mention who made the particular remarks, but Winfrey subsequently clarified that it was neither Queen Elizabeth nor her husband Prince Philip.

Also read: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey lays bare royal rift; here are the key talking points

She also spoke about her mental health struggles, saying she had suicidal thoughts.

"I just didn't want to be alive any more. And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought. And I remember how he (Harry) just cradled me," the Duchess said, as quoted by Reuters.

The interview was aired on March 7 in the United States and the following day in the United Kingdom.

17.1 million Americans watched the widely-anticipated interview, broadcaster CBS said.
TAGS: #Meghan Markle #Oprah Winfrey #prince harry #UK #World News
