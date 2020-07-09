Mira Nair to adapt NYT reporter Ellen Barry's 'Jungle Prince of Delhi' story for Amazon

Barry's story about the royal family of Oudh living in a ruined palace had garnered wide-spread acclaim following its publication in November last year
New York Times reporter Ellen Barry's 2020 Pulitzer Prize finalist story, 'The Jungle Prince of Delhi' will be adapted for a series by Mira Nair, the director of National Award-winning Salaam Bombay!
Barry, in a tweet, said that her piece "about one of Delhi's great legends, a mysterious family who lived in a ruined palace in the forest" will be adapted by Nair.
"Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Ellen Barry’s beautifully written tale of the Oudh family revealed deeper truths rooted in the violence and trauma of the partition of India," Caitlin Loper, editorial director at New York Times magazine and head of scripted entertainment at NYT, told Variety.