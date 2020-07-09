Mira Nair to adapt NYT reporter Ellen Barry's 'Jungle Prince of Delhi' story for Amazon

New York Times reporter Ellen Barry's 2020 Pulitzer Prize finalist story, 'The Jungle Prince of Delhi' will be adapted for a series by Mira Nair, the director of National Award-winning Salaam Bombay!

Barry, in a tweet, said that her piece "about one of Delhi's great legends, a mysterious family who lived in a ruined palace in the forest" will be adapted by Nair.

Barry's story about the royal family of Oudh living in a ruined palace had garnered wide-spread acclaim following its publication in November last year.

"Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Ellen Barry’s beautifully written tale of the Oudh family revealed deeper truths rooted in the violence and trauma of the partition of India," Caitlin Loper, editorial director at New York Times magazine and head of scripted entertainment at NYT, told Variety.

"The moving story, and the three-part audio series for The Times’s podcast, The Daily, were the result of years of reporting and investigation across continents. Since its publication, The Times has been searching for the right partners to expand the story’s reach and we are thrilled to work with the incomparable Mira Nair, and to be producing ‘The Jungle Prince’ series with Amazon Studios alongside Krasnoff/Foster Entertainment, SISTER, and Fourth and Twenty Eight Films," Roper said.