App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2020 10:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mira Nair to adapt NYT reporter Ellen Barry's 'Jungle Prince of Delhi' story for Amazon

Barry's story about the royal family of Oudh living in a ruined palace had garnered wide-spread acclaim following its publication in November last year

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

New York Times reporter Ellen Barry's 2020 Pulitzer Prize finalist story, 'The Jungle Prince of Delhi' will be adapted for a series by Mira Nair, the director of National Award-winning Salaam Bombay! 

Barry, in a tweet, said that her piece "about one of Delhi's great legends, a mysterious family who lived in a ruined palace in the forest" will be adapted by Nair.

Barry's story about the royal family of Oudh living in a ruined palace had garnered wide-spread acclaim following its publication in November last year.

Close

"Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Ellen Barry’s beautifully written tale of the Oudh family revealed deeper truths rooted in the violence and trauma of the partition of India," Caitlin Loper, editorial director at New York Times magazine and head of scripted entertainment at NYT, told Variety. 

related news

"The moving story, and the three-part audio series for The Times’s podcast, The Daily, were the result of years of reporting and investigation across continents. Since its publication, The Times has been searching for the right partners to expand the story’s reach and we are thrilled to work with the incomparable Mira Nair, and to be producing ‘The Jungle Prince’ series with Amazon Studios alongside Krasnoff/Foster Entertainment, SISTER, and Fourth and Twenty Eight Films," Roper said.
First Published on Jul 9, 2020 10:17 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Entertainment #world

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.