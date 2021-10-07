MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Watch New HorAIzon summit now and learn from eminent experts how technology and innovation can propel our industries forward
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Major military reshuffle in Pakistan: 7 things to know

Major military reshuffle in Pakistan: Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum was appointed as the new Director-General of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Moneycontrol News
October 07, 2021 / 12:33 PM IST
ISI chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed has been appointed as Peshawar Corps Commander (Image: ISI Public Relations)

ISI chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed has been appointed as Peshawar Corps Commander (Image: ISI Public Relations)


The Pakistan Army, on October 6, announced that the powerful spy agency ISI chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed had been appointed as Peshawar Corps Commander - a crucial position amid the Taliban takeover of neighbouring Afghanistan.

Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum was appointed as the new Director-General of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to replace Lt Gen Hameed, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army.

Here are some things to know about the mega military reshuffle:

> The Army also announced more senior-level postings. Lt Gen Mohammad Amir was posted as Gujranwala corps commander, a major offensive formation of the Pakistan Army, while Lt Gen Asim Munir was appointed as the QuarterMaster General (QMG) of the Army, the statement said.

> Lt Gen Muhammad Saeed was appointed as commander 5 Corps in Karachi and Lt Gen Nouman Mehmood was appointed as President of National Defence University (NDU), it added.

Close

Related stories

> Lt Gen Anjum, who belongs to the Punjab Regiment of the Pakistan Army, has served as Karachi Corps Commander as well as the commandant of Command and Staff College Quetta. He is considered a battle-hardened soldier who commanded the Frontier Corps Balochistan as its Inspector General and oversaw many operations against terrorists.

> His predecessor Lt Gen Hameed from the Baloch Regiment was appointed as head of the spy agency on June 16, 2019. He had previously served in the ISI as the head of internal security.

> Hameed had served in the ISI for two-and-a-half years before being promoted to the rank of Lt Gen. He was appointed as ISI head at a crucial time due to several external and internal security challenges.

> Hameed dashed to Kabul and oversaw the crucial changes in Afghanistan where the Taliban took control in mid-August. In September, he visited Kabul and told the media in a brief chat that "everything will be ok" in Afghanistan, amid rumours about differences among Taliban ranks due to delay in the announcement of the government.

> The ISI chief is appointed by the prime minister but as part of a tradition, he executes this power in consultation with the Pakistan Army chief. The post of ISI chief is considered one of the most important in the Pakistan Army, which has ruled the country for more than half of its 73 plus years of existence and has hitherto wielded considerable power in the matters of security and foreign policy.

(With inputs from PTI)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Afghanistan #ISI #Pakistan #Pakistan army
first published: Oct 7, 2021 12:33 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.