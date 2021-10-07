Major military reshuffle in Pakistan: 7 things to know

ISI chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed has been appointed as Peshawar Corps Commander (Image: ISI Public Relations)

The Pakistan Army, on October 6, announced that the powerful spy agency ISI chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed had been appointed as Peshawar Corps Commander - a crucial position amid the Taliban takeover of neighbouring Afghanistan.

Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum was appointed as the new Director-General of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to replace Lt Gen Hameed, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army.

Here are some things to know about the mega military reshuffle:

> The Army also announced more senior-level postings. Lt Gen Mohammad Amir was posted as Gujranwala corps commander, a major offensive formation of the Pakistan Army, while Lt Gen Asim Munir was appointed as the QuarterMaster General (QMG) of the Army, the statement said.

> Lt Gen Muhammad Saeed was appointed as commander 5 Corps in Karachi and Lt Gen Nouman Mehmood was appointed as President of National Defence University (NDU), it added.

> Lt Gen Anjum, who belongs to the Punjab Regiment of the Pakistan Army, has served as Karachi Corps Commander as well as the commandant of Command and Staff College Quetta. He is considered a battle-hardened soldier who commanded the Frontier Corps Balochistan as its Inspector General and oversaw many operations against terrorists.

> His predecessor Lt Gen Hameed from the Baloch Regiment was appointed as head of the spy agency on June 16, 2019. He had previously served in the ISI as the head of internal security.

> Hameed had served in the ISI for two-and-a-half years before being promoted to the rank of Lt Gen. He was appointed as ISI head at a crucial time due to several external and internal security challenges.

> Hameed dashed to Kabul and oversaw the crucial changes in Afghanistan where the Taliban took control in mid-August. In September, he visited Kabul and told the media in a brief chat that "everything will be ok" in Afghanistan, amid rumours about differences among Taliban ranks due to delay in the announcement of the government.

> The ISI chief is appointed by the prime minister but as part of a tradition, he executes this power in consultation with the Pakistan Army chief. The post of ISI chief is considered one of the most important in the Pakistan Army, which has ruled the country for more than half of its 73 plus years of existence and has hitherto wielded considerable power in the matters of security and foreign policy.

(With inputs from PTI)