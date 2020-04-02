App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2020 02:53 PM IST | Source: Reuters

In pics: High noon in a coronavirus-stricken world

Lockdowns to halt the spread of the coronavirus have brought an uncanny silence to some of the world’s busiest places. Transport hubs that should be teeming with travellers such as New York’s Grand Central station or Istanbul’s Eminonu ferry docks are all but deserted

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
A clock showing the time at noon, is displayed for a photo as Wat Phra Si Rattana Satsadaram (The Temple of the Emerald Buddha, also known as The Grand Palace), is closed for visitors due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, stands next to an empty road in Bangkok, Thailand, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva SEARCH "COVID-19 NOON" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "WIDER IMAGE" FOR ALL STORIES. - RC2PVF9A7G7Y
1/11

A clock showing the time at noon, is displayed for a photo as Wat Phra Si Rattana Satsadaram (The Temple of the Emerald Buddha, also known as The Grand Palace), is closed for visitors due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, stands next to an empty road in Bangkok, Thailand.

A watch showing the time at noon, is displayed for a photo in front of National Congress during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brasilia, Brazil, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino SEARCH "COVID-19 NOON" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "WIDER IMAGE" FOR ALL STORIES. - RC2PVF9VRHCC
2/11

A watch showing the time at noon, is displayed for a photo in front of National Congress during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brasilia, Brazil.

A clock showing the time at noon is seen near almost empty streets at Maidan Nezalezhnosti (Independence Square), during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, in Kiev, Ukraine, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich SEARCH "COVID-19 NOON" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "WIDER IMAGE" FOR ALL STORIES. - RC2PVF9QTQSW
3/11

A clock showing the time at noon is seen near almost empty streets at Maidan Nezalezhnosti (Independence Square), during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, in Kiev, Ukraine.

A mobile phone showing the time at noon, is displayed for a photo in front of an almost empty road with low traffic, during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song SEARCH "COVID-19 NOON" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "WIDER IMAGE" FOR ALL STORIES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - RC2PVF962ICB
4/11

A mobile phone showing the time at noon, is displayed for a photo in front of an almost empty road with low traffic, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China.

A watch showing the time at noon, is displayed for a photo in an almost empty area around Martyrs' Square during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, in Beirut, Lebanon March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir SEARCH "COVID-19 NOON" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "WIDER IMAGE" FOR ALL STORIES - RC2PVF9QHG5K
5/11

A watch showing the time at noon, is displayed for a photo in an almost empty area around Martyrs' Square during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, in Beirut.

A watch showing the time at noon, is displayed for a photo as people walk past Ring Road Central Street, which is almost empty during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, in Accra, Ghana, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko SEARCH "COVID-19 NOON" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "WIDER IMAGE" FOR ALL STORIES. - RC2PVF9IC0LH
6/11

A watch showing the time at noon, is displayed for a photo as people walk past Ring Road Central Street, which is almost empty during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, in Accra, Ghana.

A mobile phone showing the time at noon, is displayed for a photo in front of the United States Capitol, which is completely empty, during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, in Washington, US, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst SEARCH "COVID-19 NOON" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "WIDER IMAGE" FOR ALL STORIES. - RC2PVF9HMFKT
7/11

A mobile phone showing the time at noon, is displayed for a photo in front of the United States Capitol, which is completely empty, during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, in Washington, US.

A clock showing the time at noon, is displayed for a photo at Eminonu district during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, in Istanbul, Turkey, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas SEARCH "COVID-19 NOON" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "WIDER IMAGE" FOR ALL STORIES. - RC2PVF99AKNS
8/11

A clock showing the time at noon, is displayed for a photo at Eminonu district during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, in Istanbul, Turkey.

A watch showing the time at noon, is displayed for a photo in front of Tahrir Square during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, in Cairo, Egypt, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany SEARCH "COVID-19 NOON" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "WIDER IMAGE" FOR ALL STORIES. - RC2PVF921Z1P
9/11

A watch showing the time at noon, is displayed for a photo in front of Tahrir Square during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, in Cairo, Egypt.

A watch showing the time at noon, is displayed for a photo in front of Bolivar avenue, which is almost empty, during coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, in Caracas, Venezuela, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero SEARCH "COVID-19 NOON" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "WIDER IMAGE" FOR ALL STORIES. - RC2PVF9NSTH3
10/11

A watch showing the time at noon, is displayed for a photo in front of Bolivar avenue, which is almost empty, during coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, in Caracas, Venezuela.

The clock strikes noon at the main concourse of the Grand Central Terminal, which is almost empty during coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, in Manhattan, New York City, US, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly SEARCH "COVID-19 NOON" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "WIDER IMAGE" FOR ALL STORIES. - RC2PVF9DS722
11/11

The clock strikes noon at the main concourse of the Grand Central Terminal, which is almost empty during coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, in Manhattan, New York City, US.

First Published on Apr 2, 2020 02:53 pm

tags #coronavirus #Coronavirus pandemic #Covid-19 #lockdown #Slideshow #World News

most popular

Exclusive: PNB expects Rs 5,000-crore fresh slippages in Q4; no lay-off post merger, says MD & CEO Mallikarjuna Rao

Exclusive: PNB expects Rs 5,000-crore fresh slippages in Q4; no lay-off post merger, says MD & CEO Mallikarjuna Rao

Coronavirus pandemic | HDFC Bank offers loan deferment option to customers

Coronavirus pandemic | HDFC Bank offers loan deferment option to customers

As business plummets, food delivery platforms nudge restaurants to open with newfound goodwill

As business plummets, food delivery platforms nudge restaurants to open with newfound goodwill

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.