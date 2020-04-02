In pics: High noon in a coronavirus-stricken world

Lockdowns to halt the spread of the coronavirus have brought an uncanny silence to some of the world’s busiest places. Transport hubs that should be teeming with travellers such as New York’s Grand Central station or Istanbul’s Eminonu ferry docks are all but deserted
A clock showing the time at noon, is displayed for a photo as Wat Phra Si Rattana Satsadaram (The Temple of the Emerald Buddha, also known as The Grand Palace), is closed for visitors due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, stands next to an empty road in Bangkok, Thailand.
A watch showing the time at noon, is displayed for a photo in front of National Congress during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brasilia, Brazil.
A clock showing the time at noon is seen near almost empty streets at Maidan Nezalezhnosti (Independence Square), during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, in Kiev, Ukraine.
A mobile phone showing the time at noon, is displayed for a photo in front of an almost empty road with low traffic, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China.
A watch showing the time at noon, is displayed for a photo in an almost empty area around Martyrs' Square during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, in Beirut.
A watch showing the time at noon, is displayed for a photo as people walk past Ring Road Central Street, which is almost empty during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, in Accra, Ghana.
A mobile phone showing the time at noon, is displayed for a photo in front of the United States Capitol, which is completely empty, during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, in Washington, US.
A clock showing the time at noon, is displayed for a photo at Eminonu district during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, in Istanbul, Turkey.
A watch showing the time at noon, is displayed for a photo in front of Tahrir Square during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, in Cairo, Egypt.
A watch showing the time at noon, is displayed for a photo in front of Bolivar avenue, which is almost empty, during coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, in Caracas, Venezuela.
The clock strikes noon at the main concourse of the Grand Central Terminal, which is almost empty during coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, in Manhattan, New York City, US.
