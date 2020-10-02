'I wanted to always play it down', Donald Trump had said of coronavirus

File image of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump during the first presidential debate (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19 and would immediately quarantine, the president tweeted on October 2. “We will get through this,” he said.

As America battles surging infections, Trump was accused by his critics of playing down the threat and the extent of the outbreak.

According to a new book by journalist Bob Woodward, Trump talked in private about the “deadly” coronavirus in February, even as he was declaring to America it was no worse than the flu and insisting it was under control. Trump said he was just being a “cheerleader” for the nation and trying to keep everyone calm.

His public rhetoric, Trump told Woodward in March, was part of a strategy to deliberately minimise the danger. “I wanted to always play it down,” the president said. “I still like playing it down because I don’t want to create a panic.”

Trump, according to the book, acknowledged being alarmed by the virus, even as he was telling the nation that it would swiftly disappear.

Coming less than eight weeks before Election Day, the revelations in

"Rage”—accompanied by recordings Woodward made of his interviews with Trump—provide an unwelcome return of public attention to the president’s handling of the pandemic that has so far killed about 200,000 Americans. He has been pushing hard for a resumption of normal activity and trying to project strength and control to bolster his political position in his campaign against Democrat Joe Biden.

In a February 7 call with Woodward, Trump said of the virus: “You just breathe the air and that’s how it’s passed. And so that’s a very tricky one. That’s a very delicate one. It’s also more deadly than even your strenuous flus.”

“This is deadly stuff,” the president repeated for emphasis.

Just three days later, Trump struck a far rosier tone in an interview with Fox Business: “I think the virus is going to be — it’s going to be fine.”

Biden has said the book shows Trump “lied to the American people. He knowingly and willingly lied about the threat it posed to the country for months.”

“While a deadly disease ripped through our nation, he failed to do his job — on purpose. It was a life or death betrayal of the American people,” Biden said at a campaign event in Michigan.

Biden’s campaign pounced, releasing an ad featuring the audiotapes of Trump’s remarks. “And Trump knew all along,” the ad’s narrator says.

Speaking at the White House, Trump acknowledged he downplayed the virus, insisting he was trying to buck up the nation and suggesting he was trying to avoid “gouging” on prices of needed supplies.

“The fact is I’m a cheerleader for this country. I love our country and I don’t want people to be frightened. I don’t want to create panic, as you say,” Trump told reporters. “Certainly, I’m not going to drive this country or the world into a frenzy. We want to show confidence. We want to show strength.”