Last Updated : Aug 18, 2020 10:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hasan Minhaj's 'Patriot Act' cancelled after six seasons on Netflix

Hasan Minhaj shared the news of the show's end on Twitter, expressing his gratitude to all those who worked on it

Moneycontrol News
Twitter/Hasan Minhaj
Twitter/Hasan Minhaj

Comedian Hasan Minhaj has said his popular show Patriot Act would not be returning to Netflix.

Minhaj shared the news of the show's end on Twitter, expressing his gratitude to all those who worked on it.

The comedy show, which has won an Emmy, a Peabody Award, and two Webby Awards, explores the modern cultural and political landscape.

In 2019, after the Indian government revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status, Minhaj had shared a clip from an upcoming episode of his show expressing solidarity with the people of the erstwhile state.

Close
"As India celebrates its independence, let's think about the people who don't seem to have any right now," he had said.

The first season of the show debuted on Netflix in October 2018 to glowing reviews from the critics. Subsequently, the streamer released five more seasons.

The sixth season was due to release on March 29, 2020, but was postponed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. It finally premiered on Netflix on May 17.

First Published on Aug 18, 2020 10:18 pm

