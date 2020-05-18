Coronavirus | Greece eases lockdown; reopens Acropolis and other major ancient sites

Beaches in Greece were reopened and churches welcomed the worshippers over the weekend while following the social distancing norms in a bid to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Greece reopened the Acropolis and other ancient sites, along with high schools, shopping malls and mainland travel in Athens. Visitors were local residents as the country still has a 14-day quarantine for arrivals. (Image: AP) 2/11 Visitors visits ancient Parthenon temple at the Acropolis hill of Athens on May 18. (Image: AP) 3/11 A woman cleans metal barriers as site employees wearing mask to protect against the spread of coronavirus stand in front of ancient Parthenon temple at the Acropolis hill of Athens on May 18. (Image: AP) 4/11 Authorities decided to ease lockdown restriction and reopen tourism sector as the country is likely to suffer the worst-recession this year. (Image: AP) 5/11 A worker wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus cleans inside a mall during its reopening in Athens. (Image: AP) 6/11 Beaches in Greece were reopened and churches welcomed the worshippers over the weekend while following the social distancing norms in a bid to contain the spread of novel coronavirus pandemic. (Image: Reuters) 7/11 A man wearing a face mask disinfects a sunbed during the official reopening of beaches to the public following the easing of measures against the spread of coronavirus in Athens. (Image: Reuters) 8/11 Orthodox faithful attend the first service open for believers following the easing of measures against the spread of COVID-19 in Athens. (Image: Reuters) 9/11 Christians attend mass inside the Athens Orthodox cathedral in Athens. The Greek government allowed churches throughout the country to reopen their doors to the faithful on May 17, a decision that applies to regular services and ceremonies like baptisms and weddings. The signs on the chairs read: "Not allowed to sit here." (Image: AP) 10/11 A man takes a picture next the ancient Parthenon temple at the Acropolis hill of Athens. (Image: AP) 11/11 People are recommended to wear mask for their safety but it is not mandatory except on public transport. (Image: AP) First Published on May 18, 2020 07:40 pm