Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Feb 03, 2020 07:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus: Death toll in China jumps to 361, confirmed cases rise to over 17,200

Chinese health officials announced on February 3 that the number of confirmed cases climbed to 17,205

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image (Reuters)
The death toll in China's novel coronavirus epidemic increased to 361 with 57 deaths on February 2 alone.

The number of confirmed cases climbed to 17,205, Chinese health officials announced on February 3.

China's National Health Commission said that 2,829 new cases of coronavirus were reported nationwide on February 2. This took the total number of infection to 17,205.

The death toll rose to 361 with 57 deaths reported on February 2, state-run Xinhua quoted the commission's report as saying.

Among deaths on February 2, 56 were reported from Hubei Province — the epicentre of the virus outbreak — and one from southwest China's Chongqing, the commission said.

Total 5,173 new suspected cases were reported on February 2, it said.

The same day, while 186 patients became seriously ill, 147 people were discharged from hospital after recovery.

The commission said 2,296 patients remained in severe condition and 21,558 people were suspected of being infected with the virus.

A total of 475 people had been discharged from hospital after recovery.

The commission said 1.8 lakh close contacts had been traced, adding that among them, 10,055 were discharged from medical observation on February 2, with 1.5 lakh others still under medical observation.

By the end of February 2, 15 confirmed cases had been reported in Hong Kong and eight in the Macao SAR and 10 in Taiwan it said.

Meanwhile, China is set to open a 1,000-bed makeshift hospital built in record 10 days at Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus outbreak in central China's Hubei Province.

Huoshenshan (Fire God Mountain) Hospital was delivered on February 2 in Wuhan. It is dedicated to treating patients infected with the virus, Xinhua reported.

Another 2,300-bed makeshift hospital would be opened on February 5 adjacent to it, the official media reported.

A total of 1,400 medical staff from the armed forces are tasked with treating patients in Huoshenshan Hospital starting from February 3, Xinhua reported.

The medics consist of 950 people from hospitals affiliated to the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Joint Logistic Support Force, and 450 from medical universities of the army, navy and air force of the PLA who were sent to Wuhan earlier.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.


First Published on Feb 3, 2020 07:27 am

tags #China #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #World News

