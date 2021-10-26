College, university students can download Bill Gates’ book ‘How to Avoid a Climate Disaster’ for free

Bill Gates (Image: Twitter/Bill Gates)

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on October 25 announced that his book on climate change named ‘How To Avoid A Climate Disaster: The Solutions We Have And The Breakthroughs We Need’ will be available for free for all college and university students.

Announcing the limited period free e-book download offer, Bill Gates tweeted: “This week, any college or university student anywhere in the world can download my book How to Avoid a Climate Disaster for free.”

Students across the world can input their email and the name of their educational institution to get the free e-book by downloading it from Bill Gates’ blog ‘Gates Notes’. The offer will be valid for this week only.

Explaining why the book published earlier this year has been made available for free download for students across the world, Gates said: “One of the main reasons I wrote it (the book on climate change) is that young people are showing so much passion for dealing with climate change. So, I’m making a free download of it available for any college or university student, anywhere in the world.”

The billionaire philanthropist has for long been advocating for the need to fight climate change. In 2015, Bill Gates founded the climate investment firm ‘Breakthrough Energy’ to fund green technologies.

He wrote in his latest blog post on 'Gates Notes' that the youth will have to be at the forefront of introducing technological and policy innovations to combat this alarming phenomenon that puts the entire world’s population at risk.

He added: “In my experience, they’re (the youth) the ones with the most new ideas and the most energy to pursue them.”

Earlier, in 2018, the multi-billionaire had in a similar move, offered a free download of the e-book ‘Factfulness: Ten Reasons We're Wrong About the World—and Why Things Are Better Than You Think’ by Hans Rosling.