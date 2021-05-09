Chinese military and health officials discussed weaponising coronavirus in 2015, claims 'leaked' document

Representative image

The Chinese military and senior public health officials discussed "weaponising" coronavirus, claims a "leaked" document dating back to 2015, the Australian media has reported.

Details of the document, titled 'The Unnatural Origin of SARS and New Species of Man-Made Viruses as Genetic Bioweapons', was obtained by The Australian newspaper.

The document showed the purported Chinese officials discussing that bio-weapons could be produced at "0.05 per cent of the cost of traditional weapons", the daily reported.

Also Read: China honours 'Bat Woman' of controversial Wuhan lab as WHO team arrives to probe COVID-19 origins

The paper was obtained by the US State Department during its investigation into the origins of SARS-COV-2 virus, which causes the COVID-19 infection, the reports said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Among the authors of the document were Lee Feng, former deputy director of China’s Bureau of Epidemic Prevention, and Xu Dezhong, the former chief of China's SARS Epidemic Analysis Expert Group, the Australian media claimed.

The document shows the Chinese officials describing SARS coronaviruses as heralding a "new era of genetic weapons” that can be “artificially manipulated into an emerging human disease virus, then weaponised and unleashed in a way never seen before”, The Australian reported.

Robert Potter, a cybersecurity specialist who analysed the document obtained by the Australian media, said it does not appear to be fake.

"We reached a high confidence conclusion that it was genuine … It’s not fake but it’s up to someone else to interpret how serious it is,” news.com.au quoted Potter as saying.

The 2015 document is featured in the upcoming book What Really Happened in Wuhan, by Australian journalist Sharri Markson.

Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) chief Peter Jennings said the document is significant amidst the suspicion over China's alleged role in the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The document "clearly shows that Chinese scientists were thinking about military application for different strains of the coronavirus and thinking about how it could be deployed", he told news.com.au.

Notably, Australia was among the first countries that called for an independent investigation to ascertain the reason behind the COVID-19 outbreak. The country has expressed a lack of confidence over Beijing's claim that coronavirus began spreading from a wet market in Wuhan.

The Chinese state-run Global Times, while reacting to the Australian media reports over the "leaked" 2015 document, accused them of spreading false information. They are "embarrassingly twisting" an open book as evidence against China, it said.

The book was published by Xu Dezhong in 2015 and was put on sale on Amazon, the Global Times claimed. "The book suggests that SARS epidemic during 2002 and 2004 in China originated through an unnatural way of genetic modification originating from abroad," the nationalist tabloid stated.