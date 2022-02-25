English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon. Rs.999/- exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Boris Johnson pledges 'further UK support' in call with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky

    "President Zelensky updated the prime minister on the most recent Russian military advances... including the terrible developments in Kyiv. The prime minister committed to provide further UK support to Ukraine in the coming days," Johnson's office said in a statement.

    AFP
    February 25, 2022 / 02:22 PM IST
    Source: Reuters

    Source: Reuters


    Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday pledged "further UK support to Ukraine" in a phone call with President Volodymyr Zelensky, who updated the British leader on the "terrible developments in Kyiv", Downing Street said.

    "President Zelensky updated the prime minister on the most recent Russian military advances... including the terrible developments in Kyiv. The prime minister committed to provide further UK support to Ukraine in the coming days," Johnson's office said in a statement.





    Britain has said is ready to provide Ukraine with additional military support, including lethal defensive weapons but Defence Secretary Ben Wallace ruled out sending troops.

    He told BBC television Britain would "hold the line in NATO", adding: "I'm not putting British troops directly to fight Russian troops.

    "That would trigger a European war because we are a NATO country, and Russia would therefore be attacking NATO."

    Close

    Related stories

    Johnson, who on Thursday announced a series of sanctions against Russian businesses, banks and allies of President Vladimir Putin, said the world was horrified at the invasion.

    He praised "the bravery and heroism of the Ukrainian people in standing up to Russia's campaign of violence," Downing Street said.

    "The Prime Minister committed to provide further UK support to Ukraine in the coming days as the people of Ukraine and the world continue to demonstrate that Putin cannot act with impunity," it added.






    AFP
    Tags: #Russia #Ukraine #Volodymyr Zelensky #World News
    first published: Feb 25, 2022 01:53 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.