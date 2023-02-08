English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Zoom CEO to take 98% pay cut amid layoffs. His new salary will be…

    Sanya Jain
    February 08, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST
    Eric Yuan | Company: Zoom Video Communications (Image: Forbes)

    Eric Yuan | Company: Zoom Video Communications (Image: Forbes)

    Zoom Video Communications on Tuesday said it is cutting 15% of its workforce, or about 1,300 jobs, to “weather the economic environment.” In a company-wide email, Zoom CEO Eric Yuan said he was accountable for the mistakes that led to the layoffs and would reduce his salary by 98% for the coming fiscal year, as well as forego his corporate bonus.

    Yuan said the video conferencing platform saw unprecedented growth during the pandemic and hired rapidly to support the growing demand.

    “We worked tirelessly and made Zoom better for our customers and users. But we also made mistakes. We didn’t take as much time as we should have to thoroughly analyze our teams or assess if we were growing sustainably, toward the highest priorities,” he told employees in his February 7 email.

    Yuan said each organisation across Zoom would be impacted by the layoffs, while he himself would take a massive pay cut of 98 percent. Members of the executive leadership team would reduce their base salaries by 20 percent and also forfeit their corporate bonus for 2023, he told employees.