Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal loses 15 kg, shares his fitness journey. See viral post

There has been an uptick in diseases and ailments that are contributed by a bad lifestyle. People are now getting conscious of what they put in their bodies and opting for healthier diets and better schedules. A majority of people have also included some kind of exercise in their lives as well. Fitness is slowly and steadily becoming a top priority.

Among them is Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal as well. He took to Instagram to give people a glance into his fitness journey. Goyal shared two post-it notes, one from 2019 and the other from 2023.

The notes had his weight, level of cholesterol and body fat percentage scribbled on them. While he weighed 87 kg in 2019, Goyal brought it down to 72 in 2023. His cholesterol levels and body fat percentage also reduced.

“In 2019, a few months before the pandemic, I started treating my health as an equal priority to my work. Nothing extreme but just maintained consistency. Highlight of 2019 vs 2023 results,” read the caption of the post.



Talking about how he was able to lose 15 kg in 4 years, Goyal mentioned that he started tracking his carb intake. “I started tracking my carb intake, ate a healthy diet (all ordered via Zomato; because Indian home cooked food is so dominated by carbs), and worked out regularly," he wrote in a blog.

"I didn’t do anything extreme, always had a day or two of cheat days on weekends (with cholle bhature, butter chicken, and gulab jamun and what not). But overall, I was consistent with more healthy behaviour each week compared to my previous habits. Consistency without extremities has had a positive effect on both my physical and psychological health,” he wrote further.

Goyal’s followers were quite impressed by his transformation and praised him in the comments section.

“Body fat % of 11.5 is absolutely amazing! How many packs are showing up at this level, 6 or 8?” a user asked.

Another user commented, “Impressive results.” A third user wrote, “The real achievements.”

Not just his own but Goyal is taking the health of his employees very seriously too. So much so that he hired a “new kind of CFO” – a Chief Fitness Officer whose job will be to monitor the employees’ health and nutrition.

Goyal announced the appointment of Anmol Gupta as the company’s first-ever Chief Fitness Officer on July 31. “It is no secret that physical health – which also determines mental health is a vital force behind a high-performance individual,” Goyal wrote in a note.