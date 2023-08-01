Zomato appoints Anmol Gupta as CFO or Chief Fitness Officer. His job includes...

Zomato aims to invest in employee health and wellbeing with the appointment of a Chief Fitness Officer

Zomato has joined the small but growing league of organisations that are investing heavily in their employees’ physical and mental wellbeing. To that end, the food delivery aggregator has appointed “a new kind of CFO” – a Chief Fitness Officer whose job will include working closely with Zomato employees to track and maintain their health and nutrition.

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal announced the appointment of Anmol Gupta as the company’s first-ever Chief Fitness Officer on July 31.

“It is no secret that physical health – which also determines mental health is a vital force behind a high-performance individual,” Goyal wrote in a note introducing the new position. He gave the example of his own fitness journey before talking more about the importance of good health.

“Great work is an outcome of good health; good health is not secondary to great work,” wrote Goyal, giving the example of some ways in which Zomato has been promoting physical and mental health for its employees. These measures include a gym at the company’s Gurugram headquarters, mental health support with an in-house team and a generous leave policy.

The creation of the office of a Chief Fitness Officer indicates a “a paradigm shift in the constitution of our senior team,” said Goyal. The CFO’s role will include working closely with Zomato employees – or Zomans – “in their individual journey of wellness and healthy living.”

The new CFO will work with an in-house wellness team of trainers, nutritionists and wellbeing counsellors, said the CEO of Zomato.

Zomato’s team of nutritionists will be responsible for charting out personalised meal plans for all employees to track their macro and micro nutrient intake. Moreover, trainers will help employees in weight and strength training, yoga, boxing and more. They will cater to both beginners and pros.

“Going forward, we are going to invest heartily behind the wellbeing of our employees, our delivery partners and our restaurant partners,” said Goyal while signing off.

In a LinkedIn post, Anmol Gupta said he is looking forward to "making Zomato fitter." Gupta has over five years of experience in the health and fitness industry. He completed his B.Com from Delhi University and went on to get an MBA before starting his career in 2013 as a financial analyst, according to his LinkedIn profile.

In 2017, Gupta made the switch to fitness and joined Blackbox Functional Fitness as a strength and conditioning coach. One year later, he became the co-founder of Endure, a fitness platform that rewards users for running, walking and cycling, allowing them to monetise their fitness goals.