MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Special webinar on Highlights of global investing in 2021 and what lies ahead' at 2 pm on 21st January, 2022. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Day after Groww, Zerodha app down for many users during trading hours

Twitter users flagged several problems in the Zerodha app, from it being slow to showing errors in fetching data.

Moneycontrol News
January 14, 2022 / 01:34 PM IST
Twitter users suggested that Zerodha improve its servers.

Twitter users suggested that Zerodha improve its servers.


Many users of stock brokerage platform Zerodha faced troubles with the application on Friday and took to Twitter to voice their grievances.

Just a day ago, mutual fund and stock investment platform Groww was down for several users.

Twitter users flagged several problems in the Zerodha app, from it being slow to showing errors in fetching data.

"Please start your server Zerodha," another person tweeted.

A Twitter user named Kshitij Parmar said the Zerodha app was not loading or refreshing for him either with Wi-Fi or mobile data connection.

Others suggested that Zerodha improve its servers. "Time for Zerodha to raise funds and work on their servers," wrote a Twitter user named Durgesh Nishad said.

Some Zerodha users shared memes about the glitch.


Zerodha was founded by brothers Nithin Kamath and Nikhil Kamath in 2010. The Bengaluru-headquartered platform has now become the largest stock brokerage house in India.

Nithin Kamath had told Moneycontrol in October that he wanted Zerodha to be a mutual fund for youngsters who are starting their investment journey.

"Youngsters, especially prefer product selection to be a simpler process, than a complex decision-making process with too many options," Kamath had said. "There is an opportunity to get this new class of investors -- 20-30-year-olds -- who are yet to start investing or have just begun their investment journey. With the number of mutual fund schemes out there, there is already a plethora of options for investors who know how to invest."

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #brokerage #mutual fund #Nithin Kamath #stocks #Zerodha
first published: Jan 14, 2022 01:31 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.