Day after Groww, Zerodha app down for many users during trading hours

Many users of stock brokerage platform Zerodha faced troubles with the application on Friday and took to Twitter to voice their grievances.

Just a day ago, mutual fund and stock investment platform Groww was down for several users.



Twitter users flagged several problems in the Zerodha app, from it being slow to showing errors in fetching data."Please start your server Zerodha," another person tweeted.A Twitter user named Kshitij Parmar said the Zerodha app was not loading or refreshing for him either with Wi-Fi or mobile data connection.Others suggested that Zerodha improve its servers. "Time for Zerodha

Some Zerodha users shared memes about the glitch.

Zerodha was founded by brothers Nithin Kamath and Nikhil Kamath in 2010. The Bengaluru-headquartered platform has now become the largest stock brokerage house in India.

Nithin Kamath had told Moneycontrol in October that he wanted Zerodha to be a mutual fund for youngsters who are starting their investment journey.

"Youngsters, especially prefer product selection to be a simpler process, than a complex decision-making process with too many options," Kamath had said. "There is an opportunity to get this new class of investors -- 20-30-year-olds -- who are yet to start investing or have just begun their investment journey. With the number of mutual fund schemes out there, there is already a plethora of options for investors who know how to invest."