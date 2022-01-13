MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Groww app users complain of glitches during market hours, urge platform to fix them

Some Groww users were not able to log into their accounts, while others found themselves being logged out every few minutes during trading hours.

Moneycontrol News
January 13, 2022 / 11:08 AM IST
Groww said it has fixed the glitch and asked users to get in touch with it if they continue to face troubles.

Groww said it has fixed the glitch and asked users to get in touch with it if they continue to face troubles.


Many users of the app of mutual fund and stock investment platform Groww complained about glitches on Thursday. Some were not able to log into their accounts, while others found themselves being logged out every few minutes during trading hours.

One Twitter user said the app crashed for him whenever he tried to see his whitelist. “Kindly resolve it as soon as possible I can’t buy or sell any stock,” he added.

Users of the Groww app urged the company to immediately resolve the glitch. "How can this happen just before the opening of the market?" a Twitter user named Sai Jagan asked. "Really disappointed. I had few open positions and I've missed few trades. "So disappointed. Please please look into this for god sake!"

Other users shared videos of them trying to log into their accounts. (Groww this is not acceptable," a Twitter user named Pawan Rajput said. "Trying [to log in ] for last 14 minutes."

A Twitter user named Mahima said she would not recommend Groww to anyone.

"Not able to log in since morning!" she tweeted tagging the platform's CEO Lalit Keshre. "If you can't run a business don't get into it! trading apps can't have such technical issues during market hours! Who will pay the losses? Switching to Zerodha! Right away." 

Groww responded to one Twitter use who complained about an expired session. "The issue has been resolved," Groww said. "We are sorry for the inconvenience." 

Later, they tweeted: "Hi, We are extremely sorry for the inconvenience that you had to face. We have fixed this. Request you to please re-login to the app. If you still face any discrepancy, please let us know and we will get this checked with the highest priority." 

Groww had in October announced that it raised $251 million in a Series E funding round, tripling its valuation to $3 billion. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is among the investors in the firm.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Groww #markets #trading
first published: Jan 13, 2022 11:07 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.