Groww app users complain of glitches during market hours, urge platform to fix them

Groww said it has fixed the glitch and asked users to get in touch with it if they continue to face troubles.

Many users of the app of mutual fund and stock investment platform Groww complained about glitches on Thursday. Some were not able to log into their accounts, while others found themselves being logged out every few minutes during trading hours.



Dear Groww team,@_groww

Its highly unexpected that applicatiom is crashing 100 times whenever i tried see my whitelist and its very annoying.

Kindly resolve it as soon as possible i cant buy or sell any stock

— Still Unknown (@StillUn12351704) January 13, 2022

One Twitter user said the app crashed for him whenever he tried to see his whitelist. “Kindly resolve it as soon as possible I can’t buy or sell any stock,” he added.Users of the Groww app urged the company to immediately resolve the glitch. "How can this happen just before the opening of the market ?" a Twitter user named Sai Jagan asked. "Really disappointed. I had few open positions and I've missed few trades. "So disappointed. Please please look into this for god sake!"

Other users shared videos of them trying to log into their accounts. (Groww this is not acceptable," a Twitter user named Pawan Rajput said. "Trying [to log in ] for last 14 minutes."

A Twitter user named Mahima said she would not recommend Groww to anyone.

"Not able to log in since morning!" she tweeted tagging the platform's CEO Lalit Keshre. "If you can't run a business don't get into it! trading apps can't have such technical issues during market hours! Who will pay the losses? Switching to Zerodha! Right away."

Groww responded to one Twitter use who complained about an expired session. "The issue has been resolved," Groww said. "We are sorry for the inconvenience."

Later, they tweeted: "Hi, We are extremely sorry for the inconvenience that you had to face. We have fixed this. Request you to please re-login to the app. If you still face any discrepancy, please let us know and we will get this checked with the highest priority."



Groww had in October announced that it raised $251 million in a Series E funding round, tripling its valuation to $3 billion. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is among the investors in the firm.