World's top YouTuber wants to be new Twitter CEO. Elon Musk says...

Billionaire Elon Musk is looking for a new CEO for Twitter and thousands of people are trying to impress him to get the top job. Among those who caught his attention was YouTube star Jimmy Donaldson aka “Mr Beast”.

“Can I be the new Twitter CEO?” Mr Beast tweeted on Thursday.

“It’s not out of the question,” Elon Musk responded.



— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 22, 2022

Mr Beast ” has 122 million subscribers on YouTube and over 16 million followers on Twitter . He is one of the highest-earning YouTubers in the world.

In an interaction last December, the Tesla and SpaceX chief, before acquiring Twitter, had asked if he should quit his job and become a full-time influencer. Among those who responded was Mr Beast, one of the highest-earning YouTubers in the world, who offered to “coach” Musk “how to get YouTube views”.

Musk on Tuesday had said that he will stand by a Twitter poll that asked if he should stand down as CEO. In a result that he said he would abide by, 57 per cent of votes said that he should go.

"The question is not finding a CEO, the question is finding a CEO who can keep Twitter alive," Musk tweeted.

Exiting day to day operations would allow Musk -- who paid $44 billion for his favorite social platform -- to deflect criticism that he is neglecting his other ventures, especially car company Tesla, which has seen its share price plummet since he took over Twitter.

Musk has given few clues to what type of leader he is looking for, saying only that he would limit his own duties to software and server engineering once "someone foolish enough" had taken his place as CEO.