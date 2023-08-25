Woman earns Rs 42,000 per month by renting out one side of her bed

The woman added that before sharing a bed, she would make it clear to the person that there was no romantic or sexual angle involved. (Representational Photo).

An Australian woman has been earning Rs 42,000 per month after renting out one side of an empty bed in her house. Monique Jeremiah earns the money by practicing a concept called hot bedding-a strange practice that involves sharing the bed with another person.

As per a Daily Star report, the woman sends invitations to others to share the bed with her and is earning approximately Rs 41624.92 per month for letting others share a bed with her.

The woman added that before sharing a bed, she would make it clear to the person that there was no romantic or sexual angle involved. A key factor that played a role in Jeremiah adopting the concept of hot bedding was an attempt to not be locked up alone inside her house during the coronavirus pandemic.

Also one of her former boyfriends, who would travel from one city to another, would not talk to her when on bed and the couple would put their headphones on, instead.

However, despite realising that hot bedding can be risky business, Jeremiah decided to take the plunge and the decision led to her earning lots of money every month.

The woman said that she has asked homeowners to take caution while adopting the concept of hot bedding and consider only those who are looking for a platonic relationship with the other person to share a bed.

Also read: Man reveals his 70-year-old mother makes bed for him, gets slammed on Twitter