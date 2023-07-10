Man reveals his 70-year-old mother makes bed for him, gets slammed on Twitter

The tweet generated several comments, many of whom were critical of the man stating he was harassing his mother by asking her to make the bed. (Photo credit: twitter.com/@sansbarrier).

A man recently revealed on Twitter that his mother, who is above the age of 70 continued to make the bed for him even though there was no compulsion for her to do so.

In a Twitter post, the man, identified as Kishore K Swamy referred to her mother's gesture as "the power of a home maker" and said that "the value system that our dharma has inculcated protects this society,".

"Though 70+ my mom ensures that when I reach home , my bed is comfortable. The power of a home maker. There is no compulsion for her to do it. Yet she does it out of love. The value system that our dharma has inculcated protects this society," he wrote on Twitter.



Though 70+ my mom ensures that when I reach home , my bed is comfortable. The power of a home maker. There is no compulsion for her to do it. Yet she does it out of love. The value system that our dharma has inculcated protects this society. pic.twitter.com/t58Fir5IrT — kishore k swamy (@sansbarrier) July 7, 2023

The tweet generated several comments, many of whom were critical of the man stating he was harassing his mother by asking her to make the bed.

"How shameless of you to not make your own bed every morning and then bragging about your 70 yo mother doing it for you. This isn't dharma.. This is borderline harassment /abuse of the elderly," one user wrote.

"You need to have some shame. Imagine letting your 70+ mother still do your chores. Then men say they aren’t spoilt," another user wrote.

There were a few among those, who saw the situation differently.

"I am surprised by the comments from women here who do not understand motherhood. Your mom definitely feels happy doing this; never tell her not to do this," one user wrote.